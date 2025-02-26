Winnipeg Jets vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 26, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets are on the road to play the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Winnipeg (41-14-3) is coming off a 2-1 OT win over San Jose. Ottawa (29-24-4) is coming off a 5-2 loss to Montreal.

Jets vs Senators: Head-to-head & key stats

Winnipeg is 38-40-2-2 all-time against Ottawa

The Jets are averaging 3.57 goals per game

Ottawa is 16-8-2 at home

Winnipeg is allowing 2.37 goals per game

The Senators are averaging 2.78 goals per game

The Jets are 18-9 on the road

Ottawa is allowing 2.8 goals per game

Winnipeg Jets vs Ottawa Senators: Preview

Winnipeg is riding a 10-game winning streak dating back to Jan. 22. The Jets are expected to start Connor Hellebuyck, the best goalie in the NHL. Hellebuyck is 35-7-2 with a 2.04 GAA and a .925 SV%. In his career against Ottawa, he's 12-5 with a 2.36 GAA and a .920 SV%.

The Jets are led by Kyle Connor, who has 71 points. Mark Scheifele has 65 points, Gabe Vilardi has 53 points and Nikolaj Ehlers has 50 points.

Ottawa, meanwhile, is battling for a playoff spot as the Sens are on a four-game losing streak. The Senators are led by Tim Stutzle, who has 58 points. Drake Batherson has 46 points, Brady Tkachuk has 44 points and Claude Giroux has 37 points.

The Senators are expected to start Linus Ullmark, who's 12-10-2 with a 2.64 GAA and a .910 SV%. In his career against Winnipeg, Ullmark is 2-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .945 SV%.

Jets vs Senators: Odds & Prediction

Winnipeg is a -135 favorite while Ottawa is a +114 underdog, the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Jets are one of the best teams in the NHL and are on a lengthy winning streak. Hellebuyck should be able to limit Ottawa's offense here.

Both goalies have been solid, as this should be a low-scoring game, but in the end, Winnipeg has the better offense and better goalie, which will be the difference here.

Prediction: Jets 3, Senators 1

Jets vs Senators: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Winnipeg ML (-135)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-105)

Tip 3: Josh Morrissey 2+ shots on goal (-165)

