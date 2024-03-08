Winnipeg Jets vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 8th 2024

The Winnipeg Jets (39-17-5) take on the Seattle Kraken (28-23-11) in a conference showdown at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, March 8 at 10 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN+, ROOT-NW, and TSN3.

Winnipeg suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat at home in their last encounter against the Seattle Kraken on March 5, while Seattle secured a 4-3 road victory against the Jets in their most recent game on the same day.

Winnipeg Jets vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview

The Jets are averaging 3.05 goals per game. On the defensive end, they stand out as the league's stingiest team, conceding only 2.38 goals per game.

Sean Monahan has 21 goals and 23 assists; Nikolaj Ehlers has 18 goals and 25 assists; and Mark Scheifele has 18 goals and 37 assists. Connor Hellebuyck holds a commendable 29-13-3 record in goal, maintaining a 2.29 GAA and an impressive .922 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken averages 2.72 goals per game, succeeding on 21.2% of their power play opportunities. Defensively, they concede 2.78 goals per game.

Jared McCann leads the team with 27 goals and 25 assists. Jordan Eberle contributed 14 goals and 23 assists, while Oliver Bjorkstrand added 16 goals and 29 assists. Moreover, Joey Daccord holds a season record of 17-12-10 in goal, with a 2.47 GAA and a .918 SV%.

Winnipeg Jets vs Seattle Kraken: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have competed 7 times, including in the regular season and playoffs.

The Jets are 5-2 against the Kraken.

In faceoffs, the Kraken has a 47.3% win rate, while the Jets have 46.9%.

The Kraken boasts a 79.3% success rate on penalty kills, while the Jets have a 77.0% success rate.

Winnipeg Jets vs Seattle Kraken: Odds and prediction

Winnipeg has dominated as the odds-on favorite, winning 31 of 41 games. Furthermore, the Jets have won 28 of 38 games with odds of less than -126, giving them a 55.8% chance of winning this one.

Meanwhile, the Kraken have managed to secure 16 wins in the 40 games where they've been considered the underdog. When facing odds of +106 or longer, Seattle holds a 14-17 record, indicating a 48.5% chance of winning for the Kraken in this game.

Prediction: Jets 4–3 Kraken

Winnipeg Jets vs Seattle Kraken: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Jets to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Jared McCann to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Mark Scheifele to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Kraken to beat the spread: Yes

