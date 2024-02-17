Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 17, 2024

Don't miss the clash of titans as the Western Conference leaders, the Vancouver Canucks (37-12-6), face off against the No. 4 Winnipeg Jets (32-14-5) on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN, CBC, and CITY.

Vancouver dominated their previous game against the Red Wings, winning 4-1 at home on February 15, while Winnipeg defeated the Sharks 1-0 at home on February 14.

Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview

The Jets are averaging 2.98 goals per game. On the defensive end, they stand out as the league's stingiest team, conceding only 2.1 goals per game.

Sean Monahan has 13 goals and 22 assists; Nikolas Ehlers has 16 goals and 20 assists; and Josh Morrissey has 28 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck holds a commendable 25-10-3 record in goal, maintaining a 2.13 GAA and an impressive .926 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Canucks average 2.98 GFA with a 2.55 GAA. Their power-play success rate is 23.6%.

Brock Boeser leads the team with 30 goals and 24 assists, while Quinn Hughes has contributed 12 goals and 54 assists. Elias Lindholm has 28 goals and 41 assists. Moreover, Thatcher Demko boasts a 28-9-1 record in goal, with a 2.45 GAA and a .919 SV%.

Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 47 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Canucks have an overall record of 27-17-1-2 (58.5%) against the Jets.

In faceoffs, the Canucks have a 50.6% win rate, while the Jets have a 46.7%

On penalty kills, the Canucks boast an 80.6% success rate, while the Jets are at 77.7%.

Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks: Odds and prediction

Vancouver has won 23 of 32 games where they were favored. Impressively, the Canucks have won 20 of 29 games with odds less than -124, showing a good 55.4% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Jets have managed to secure six wins in the 17 games where they've been labeled as the underdog. When faced with odds of +104 or longer, Winnipeg has a 5-4 record, giving them a 49.0% chance of victory in this game.

Prediction: Canucks 3–2 Jets

Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Elias Pettersson to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Nikolaj Ehlers to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Jets to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win? Vancouver Canucks Winnipeg Jets 0 votes