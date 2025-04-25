With pride on the line, here are 3 things Senators can do to at least stave off an embarrassing clean sweep playoff elimination in Game 4

The Ottawa Senators suffered another crushing overtime defeat at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 on Thursday night at the Canadian Tire Centre. Simon Benoit scored at the 1:19 mark to lift the Leafs past the Senators by a score of 3-2.

With Ottawa now staring at the prospect of a clean sweep at the hands of their bitter provincial rivals, here are three things the Senators must do to stave off elimination on Saturday night in Game 4.

3 things Ottawa Senators can do to stave off a clean sweep in Game 4

#3 Improve their power play

The Sens’ power play went 1-for-4 in Game 3. Claude Giroux got a huge goal to open the scoring for Ottawa. But that would be it for the Sens with the man advantage.

That’s a trend that needs to change. Ottawa is now 2-for-6, while not bad, the Senators need to capitalize on their opportunities with the man advantage much more considering how close Games 2 and 3 were.

If the Sens can leverage their chances on the power play, they have an opportunity to force a Game 5 back in Toronto.

#2 Keep the front of the net clear

The Maple Leafs have done a good job ob creating traffic in front of Linus Ullmark - Source: Imagn

The biggest issue in both overtime winners has been the traffic in front of the net. In Game 2, Simon Benoit dropped a pass to Max Domi and then streaked to the front of the net. Domi let the shot fly and scored as Benoit wreaked havoc in the front of the net.

Similarly, Benoit took advantage of the traffic caused in front of the net to beat Linus Ullmark. The replay showed how Auston Matthews won the draw and then headed toward the front of the net, causing just enough of a mess to prevent Ullmark from seeing the shot cleanly.

The Senators must ensure to keep the front of the net clear, using their size and physical play, to ensure that Ullmark gets a clean line of sight.

#1 Get more offensive contributions from their defense

The Sens need Jake Sanderson to play a more prominent offensive role in Game 4 - Source: Imagn

Ottawa’s defense needs to become more engaged offensively against the Maple Leafs.

Thus far, the Sens’ D has three points: One assist from Jake Sanderson and two from Tyler Kleven.

That’s it.

If the Sens want to push the series to a fifth game, they’ll have to get more offensive support from their blue line. Exciting young defensemen like Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub have the potential to make life impossible for the Maple Leafs.

Ottawa is up against the wall. But getting their D activated in Game 4 on Saturday night can go a long way toward keeping the Sens’ hopes alive in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

