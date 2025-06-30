“Didn’t understand what I was being taught”- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on stepping back from her spiritual journey as a teen 

American track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had once expressed her thoughts on when she took a step back from her spiritual journey during her teenage years. The four-time Olympic gold medalist further reflected on beginning her relationship with God on a superficial basis.

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone became a sensational athlete after giving dominating performances at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Paris Olympics. The three-time Olympian, who hails from an athletic background, has four medals at the World Championships and holds the world record in her signature event, the 400m hurdles.

In her book, 'Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith,' which was officially released in January 2024, the sprinter reflected her views on retreating from her spiritual journey during her teenage years, as she began her connection with God for superficial reasons. She shared (Page 54)

Ad

Trending

"During my high school years, much of my church friend group began giving their lives to Christ, which means they confessed him as Lord, repented of their sins, and were baptized in the name of Jesus, symbolizing their devotion to a life that glorifies and honors him. Not wanting to be left behind, I began taking the steps that I was told would lead me to the same place."

Ad

She continued,

"During this process, I realized just how much I wasn’t doing this for the right reasons. I didn’t understand what I was being taught or feel convicted in my heart that I truly wanted to follow God. I simply wanted to follow my friends. With that, I decided I wasn’t ready and stopped my spiritual journey."

Ad

She attended the Union Catholic Regional High School in New Jersey and became the first athlete to be named the Track and Field Gatorade National Track and Field Player of the Year award twice.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will next participate in the 2025 Eugene Prefontaine Classic

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Grand Slam Track - Miami - Source: Getty

Elite athlete, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, concluded her Grand Slam Track journey by winning two meets in her race category. In the third meeting, which took place in Philadelphia, the athlete participated in her first professional 100m race and secured the second position.

Ad

In the 100m hurdles, she captured the fifth position. The Grand Slam Track's Philadelphia meeting marked McLaughlin-Levrone's impressive foray into the short sprinting events. She will next participate in the 400m at the 2025 Eugene Prefontaine Classic. Regarding the meeting, she shared (via preclassic.com)

"I’m excited to participate in this year’s Prefontaine Classic, which holds a special place in the heart of track and field."

In 2022, McLaughlin-Levrone was honoured with the Female Athlete of the Year Award by World Athletics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More