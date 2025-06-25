Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s versatility acknowledged as rival Femke Bol weighs in on American's multi-event appearances

Femke Bol has shared her thoughts on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the reigning Olympic champion in women's 400m hurdles. The Dutch track sensation further expressed her admiration for the four-time Olympic medalist's versatility on the track.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has successfully wrapped up her Grand Slam Track races with a total prize money of $250,000 from three slam events. In Kingston and Miami slams, she participated in long sprinting races and clinched the top spots, subsequently becoming the slam champion. In the Philadelphia slam, the New Brunswick, New Jersey, native took part in the short races, shifting from her signature events. She went on to clinch fifth position in the 100m hurdles and second position in the 100m.

During her recent interview with the Olympics, Femke Bol disclosed her thoughts on McLaughlin-Levrone's ability to shift to different track events.

"I always love to see her race and I think it's so cool to see her also doing the 100m hurdles and the 100m - and she's killing it when she's doing this," Bol shared while talking about the American spinner's versatility.

She continued,

"It's amazing to see someone who is so diverse on the track, who's a great athlete in 400m hurdles but also giving it a shot in 100 hurdles or 100m - and it's always a joy to watch her race. She's the best to ever do it."

In her 2025 season, Bol has achieved impressive feats, including setting two meeting records at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games and the Stockholm Diamond League. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's top competitor also won two gold medals at the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships.

McLaughlin-Levrone will next participate in the 400m at the 2025 Eugene Prefontaine Classic, whereas Bol's next race will be 400m at the European Team Championships.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflects on her mindset

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

During her interview with World Athletics in March 2025, the three-time World Championship medalist, McLaughlin-Levrone, reflected on her motivated mindset, doing hard work, and determination to excel on the track.

"I love pushing boundaries in general whether it's in track and field or just in life and so being able to step on the track every single day and try to figure out how to be better than I was the day before I think that's something I pride myself on and I want to continue to show that it is possible with hard work and determination," she mentioned.

McLaughlin-Levrone is the first athlete to break multiple world records in the same event and was named the World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year in 2022.

