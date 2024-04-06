"Great that you have said yes to a downhill racer" - Fans react to Mikaela Shiffrin getting engaged to Aleksander Kilde

Netizens showered joyous messages as comments on the news of Mikaela Shiffrin's engagement with fellow alpine ski racer Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. The couple took to their Instagram to share some snaps of themselves with their engagement rings.

The couple had confirmed their relationship back in 2021 through their social media handles. Kilde, 31 has been the flag-bearer of Norwegian ski racing for many years. He specializes mainly in the super-G and downhill events and has also won silver and bronze medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.

Shiffrin and Kilde first met in 2015 during a skiing camp. However, they didn't start dating right away. But ever since they have been together they have been the best supporters of each other and are frequently seen together on vacations. Recently, Kilde was also spotted with Shiffrin when she won the Crystal Globe award for an overall third-place finish with 1409 points.

Shiffrin shared the images with numerous emojis in her caption.

The fans have been overjoyed by this news and have showered their congratulatory messages on the couple. Moreover, numerous sportspersons, such as Lindsey Vonn and tennis legend Rennae Stubbs, have also extended their greetings to the couple.

One of the fans wrote:

"Hey..that's way more valuable than another silly glass globe (and there will be more of those anyway)! You both just won the biggest prize in life- each other's love, trust and support as best friends and lovers."

Shiffrin's elder sister Taylor Shiffrin also commented on the post which reads:

"If you know, you know... and now you know"

One of the fans sarcastically wrote:

"Kilde for the gold"

Here are a few other reactions:

Mikaela Shiffrin visits the site of her crash in Italy

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin recently visited the site of the serious crash she suffered in Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy. She tore her MCL and the ligament in her knee in it.

The injury forced Shiffrin to enter rehab for six weeks. Even though she came back strongly after the crash registering her 97th World Cup Win, the injury forced her to withdraw from some of the events in the FIS World Cup.

However, Shiffrin seems to have gotten over the disaster as she was seen skiing alongside the crash site in an Instagram video shared by her. She added in the caption:

"A day for the soul💫 What a funny thing to return to the scene of the crash, and feel totally at peace while freeskiing right past it. We live, we crash, we learn, we grow, and hopefully don’t allow fear to dictate how we experience the things we love to do."

During the visit, Mikaela Shiffrin was accompanied by the Slovenian alpine ski racer Tina Maze.