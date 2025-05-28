"I use my age as an intimidating factor"- When Sha'Carri Richardson opened up on turning youth into advantage over rivals

Sha'Carri Richardson once opened up about how instead of feeling intimidated by older and more experienced athletes, she finds inspiration in their accomplishments to push herself to do better. She further shared how according to her, success isn't about age, it's about how one performs when it counts.

She then talked about how she used her youth as an intimidating factor to competitors, implying that she uses her own talent to make a bold statement.

During an interview with FloTrack in 2021 following winning the 100m at the U.S Olympic Track and Field Trials, Sha'Carri Richardson was questioned on whether her success at a young age affected her confidence. To which, she reacted, saying:

“I would say me being the age I am now, if anything, it's just motivation. Seeing all of the people that have been in the sport, besides the people that came out my year or relatively close to when I came out, just everybody beforehand, being able to represent myself and show people that age doesn't matter when you step on the track. (3:13 onwards)

"It's about who's been working the hardest at practice, it's about who has the heart, who wants to go and get to that finish line first. That's all that it means to me. So I use my age as, honestly, an intimidating factor to everybody else getting on the track,” the Texas-native added.

She also shared how her mindset has matured over time. While she respects her competitors’ legacies, she emphasizes current performance over past achievements.

Two years later, Richardson put that mindset into action at one of the biggest track and field competitions. Despite strong competition in the women’s 100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, she delivered a championship record time of 10.65s, defeating seasoned Jamaican athletes Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

A year later in Paris, she redeemed herself with two Olympic medals, including a gold in the 4x100m relay and a silver in the 100m. She notably missed out on a spot in the USA's squad for the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana.

Sha'Carri Richardson opened her 2025 season campaign at Seiko Golden Grand Prix

Sha'Carri Richardson. Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson opened her 2025 track season, competing at the 2025 Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo, Japan, on May 18. However, she missed out on a podium finish at the World Athletics Tour Gold meet by finishing fourth in the 100m with a 11.47s run in a wind-legal (-0.9 m/s).

Australian athlete Bree Rizzo, who represented the country at the Paris Olympics, won the race, recording 11.38s. Meanwhile, Richardson’s teammate Twanisha ‘TeeTee’ Terry came second with 11.42s. Meanwhile, Canadian sprinter Sade McCreath just came ahead of Richardson, clocking 11.46s.

The 25-year-old Richardson had earlier announced her participation at the meet through an Instagram video, posting it on May 14.

Sha'Carri Richardson’s boyfriend, Christian Coleman, also featured in the same meet where he ran the 100m and placed third overall, recording a 10.11s. The race witnessed local star Hiroki Yanagita emerge as the winner with a 10.06s, ahead of the USA prodigy Christian Miller (10.08s).

