After announcing season opener, Sha'carri Richardson sports all-black track fit with red headphones

Sha'Carri Richardson has announced her 2025 season opener. The two-time Olympic medalist shared her selfie featuring her all black training outfit with red headphones.

Ad

Sha'Carri Richardson will open her season at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo on May 18, in the 100m race event. The track and field sprinter, who specialises in the 100 metres and 200 metres, won two gold medals and one bronze medal in the 2025 World Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

On her Instagram story, the elite athlete shared a selfie-style close-up picture featuring her lying on the track ground, wearing a black Nike athletic outfit and red headphones.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram story | Source: IG/itsshacarri

Apart from her Olympic and World Championships achievements, Sha'Carri Richardson has also won a gold medal in the Pan American U20 Championships in the 4×100 m relay.

She qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but wasn't selected due to testing positive for cannabis use. In the 2024 Paris Olympics, she won silver in 100m and gold in the 4×100m relay.

Richardson earned numerous accolades during her collegiate career at Louisiana State University. She ran for the LSU Lady Tigers track and field team and was the 2019 NCAA National Champion in 100m. She was also the junior World record holder in 100m and 200m.

Ad

Sha'Carri Richardson discloses her favourite Olympian track and field athlete

Richardson at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

A Dallas, Texas, native, Richardson was the 2023 US national champion in the women's 100m. During her interview with Refinery 29, she disclosed that her favourite Olympian is four-time Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

"If I had to pick any, any Olympian in all honesty. I will honestly, honestly say Sydney (McLaughlin-Levrone). My favorite thing about her is her faith.

Ad

"Faith is something that I admire even in myself and continue to grow in. I admire that her resilience, her determination and her faith in everything that she believes is something that drives her no matter what."

Richardson, an eight-time Texas Class 4a State Champion, won the 2023 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year award. In 2019, she had won the Bowerman Award, the highest accolade given to student athletes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More