Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson & Letsile Tebogo in action: Find out which athletes running what events this weekend

There will be a host of athletic stars set to get on the field this weekend, namely Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Letsile Tebogo. Noah Lyles will be competing at the 2025 Adidas Atlanta City Games in the 150m event, Sha'Carri Richardson will be at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix competing in the Women's 100m, and finally Letsile Tebogo will be running at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Doha, where he will be competing in the Men's 100m event.

Noah Lyles is regarded as one of the fastest sprinters in the world, and specializes in the 60m, 100m, and 200m events. He will be joined by fellow Olympic gold medalist, Grant Holloway, at the Adidas Atlanta City Games on May 17th. Anna Hall will also be competing in Atlanta, running the 100m hurdles and the long jump. The Olympic stars and World Champions are set to start their events at 3:00 pm EST.

Sha'Carri Richardson will also be in action this weekend, competing at the Tokyo Golden Grand Prix which will be held from May 17th - 18th. This will mark Richardson's first race of the 2025 season, as she looks to grab victory in the Women's 100m event. She will be competing in a race for the first time since the 2024 Diamond League final in Brussels. The sprinter will face stiff competition from Twanisha Terry and Bree Rizzo as the event kicks off at 1:34 AM ET on May 17th.

Meanwhile, Botswanan sprinter, Letsile Tebogo, will be making his first appearance at the Doha Diamond League on May 16th, competing in the 100m event. He is the reigning Olympic 200m champion, and will no doubt look to build upon his victory in Doha. He competed in the Xiamen Diamond League earlier on April 26th, where he finished seventh. Tebogo also noted that his performance was good for his season opener but vowed to improve upon his performances.

Letsile Tebogo makes his feelings known on making first appearance in Doha

Letsile Tebogo previously expressed his excitement on competing in the Doha Diamond League meeting. Tebogo, who is regarded as one of the finest sprinters in the world, won an Olympic gold medal in the 200m at the Paris 2024 Olympics. He also managed to win a silver medal in the Men's 4x400m Relay event.

In an interview with the Diamond League, Tebogo had this to say on competing in Doha for the very first time.

“I’m excited to race in Doha, my first time competing there,” he said. “I know the field will be very competitive and I’m looking forward to seeing how I perform. Last year was tough both emotionally and physically but I’m excited to compete and to see how the season develops. It’s going to be a very long season, but I’m more experienced and mature and I’m ready to push my body to its limits and make every moment count.” - Letsile Tebogo

Letsile Tebogo will look to mark his debut appearance in Doha with a resounding victory in the 100m event.

