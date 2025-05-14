Sha'Carri Richardson flaunts $3,500 Valentino bag during Met Gala week

Sha'Carri Richardson showed off a $3,500 Valentino bag during the week of her Met Gala appearance. The American sprint star, notably, flaunted it at a pre-Met Gala event.

During this event, the two-time Olympic medalist was captured wearing a mini blazer dress which she accessorized with a Valentino handbag by the Italian fashion house’s creative director, Alessandro Michele. She also sported straightened hair and black heels.

More than a week after the Met Gala, Valentino's official Instagram account shared a glimpse of Sha'Carri Richardson from the pre-Met Gala event in their story.

Take a look at it here:

Screenshot of Valentino’s IG story. Credits - maisonvalentino

The 25-year-old had also posted glimpses of this look on her Instagram threads, captioning it:

“Moving through New York like a runway, Pre-Met✨”

Screenshot of Richardson's Threads post. Credits - itsshacarri

On the red carpet, Sha'Carri Richardson wore a strapless, cream-colored gown with elegant draping details, making headlines at the event. Her long hair, which was left open, was adorned with multiple ribbons and bows. This was also her second Met Gala appearance, having earlier featured in 2021.

In addition to Richardson, other USA athletes made an appearance, including fellow track stars Noah Lyles, gold-medal winning teammate Gabby Thomas, and gymnastics icon Simone Biles among others.

Sha'Carri Richardson on how it feels as an athlete to be recognized beyond sports performances at 2025 Met Gala

Sha'Carri Richardson during Basketball event at Paris Olympics. Source: Getty

During her appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, Sha'Carri Richardson expressed that she and other athletes feel welcomed and recognized not just for their athletic achievements but also as individuals with their own identities. In an interview with ESPN, she shared her thoughts, adding:

“For me and just any other athletes here, I definitely understand that we feel welcomed. We feel seen outside of just being athletes. We feel that we have so much more to show. Being able to step into these new areas of life that most athletes don't get to see, it's an honor and we take that as a great pride.”

“Sports continue to influence the culture by just the energy that we bring, the excellence that we continue to show in our field of what we do that welcomes people to be themselves in whatever areas of life that they're walking in as well,” she further mentioned.

She further shared how she uses her outfit and fashion choices as a way to represent her individuality and identity. Besides this, Richardson added how she always remains true to who she is.

