Sha'Carri Richardson rocks black blazer dress as she moves through New York 'like a runway'

American track athlete Sha'Carri Richardson shared glimpses from her time in New York before the Met Gala 2025 red carpet event. She was one of the several track athletes featured in the event on Sunday.

Other track stars included the Women's 200m Olympic champ, Gabby Thomas, and the Men's 100m Olympic and world champ, Noah Lyles. For the Met Gala 2025, which also happened to be the second of her career, Richardson turned heads on the stage in a purple dress.

Richardson shared a few pictures of her pre-Met wardrobe on her Threads handle. In the post, she was seen in a stylish black coat, complemented with black heels and a handbag as she posed for the camera. She stated in her caption:

"Moving through New York like a runway, Pre-Met✨!"

Besides the 2025 Met Gala event in New York, Richardson was also seen in the city reciting her training sessions as she awaits her season debut in 2025. In contrast to her peers like Thomas, Sha'Carri Richardson has also not signed with the Grand Slam Track league.

Sha'Carri Richardson makes her feelings known on attending the Met Gala 2025

Sha'Carri Richardson made her feelings known on attending the 2025 Met Gala and working with Alessandro Michele.

In an interview, Richardson said that she wanted to bring out the black feminine energy on the stage. She also mentioned that working with Alessandro felt like teamwork for her, especially because the latter understood what she wanted to represent. She said, via WWD:

"My look is inspired by Black power — by Black women power. I want to represent the feminine power of Black women, and show that there is not just one particular way to be powerful and feminine at the same time. Working with Alessandro just felt like a team coming together; he understood that I am a powerful Black woman."

Further speaking about her wardrobe and nail style, the 100m world champion shared that she wore a purple outfit because it was her mother's favorite color. She said:

"Purple was my mom’s favorite color, so I can see how it would look good on me, too. Nails are my thing — today, they’re gorgeous, colorful, powerful."

Sha'Carri Richardson's mother, Shayaria, whom she termed as the inspiration behind her outfit, passed away four years ago in 2021.

