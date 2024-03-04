Lindsey Vonn picks her tennis GOAT after hailing Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic

Former American ski racer Lindsey Vonn has made her GOAT pick from tennis after hailing each member of the 'Big Three' as the Greatest of All Time.

She had landed in a huge controversy last month after openly admitting that Roger Federer was the greatest of all time.

The former Olympic gold medalist recently shared a picture with tennis World No.1 Novak Djokovic saying she has nothing but respect for the GOAT. Vonn captioned it:

"Hanging with the Goat. Novak Djokovic holds the records and I have nothing but respect for what he’s achieved… and he skis!"

However, after the post, Vonn again came under fire from the fans as one of them asked her when she would choose Rafael Nadal as her GOAT pick as she hads already chosen Federer previously.

To which Lindsey Vonn shared a video of Rafael Nadal hitting the no-look backhand in the exhibition match against World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas stating that each player of the 'Big Three' are GOATS. She said in the post:

"Yup, he is! Hahaha. I think the big 3 are goats. Their impact in the sport can’t be denied. And also, it’s just my opinion so"

Both Nadal and Djokovic are gearing up for the upcoming Indian Wells Masters which is scheduled to be played later this month.

Lindsey Vonn reacts to Lebron James' remarkable achievement

Basketball legend Lebron James recently achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first player in the history of the NBA to register 40,000 points. He did this in the second quarter of the Lakers' match on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets.

Besides, James has the record for most minutes played in the playoffs and is also the only player in the history of the game to have at least 10,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 10,000 assists. To highlight this feat, the official handle of the NBA shared the 40,000th point of James with the caption:

"LeBron James scores the bucket to become the first player in league history to score 40,000 career points."

The Instagram handle of the Lakers too celebrated this amazing feat of their icon player. Vonn, being a devoted fan of basketball, took to her Instagram handle to congratulate Lebron James.

"Congrats @KingJames"

However, James' amazing record was not enough to propel his team to a win as Nikola Jokic's 35-point game clinched the match for the Denver Nuggets. With the win, the Nuggets extended their winning run to six matches.

