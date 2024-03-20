Lindsey Vonn reacts to letting her father win in ski race

2010 Olympic gold medalist ski raxer Lindsey Vonn recently shared a video with her father Alan Kildow. They were skiing together and having a friendly competition with each other.

Vonn's father was a proficient ski racer himself and also won a junior national title. However, he had to give up his career in skiing due to an injury. Kildow was the one who encouraged her daughter to ski.

Their relationship became strained for some time when Vonn married her ex-husband Thomas Vonn. But they mended the relationship after Vonn's divorce.

Vonn took to Instagram to share the video with the caption:

"My Dad still thinks he’s faster….but I let him win 😉"

Lindsey Vonn was one of the most prolific alpine ski racers of her generation. Across her decade-long career, she bagged four World Championships along with the Olympic gold she won in Vancouver.

She retired from skiing back in 2019 after a couple of seasons filled with persistent injuries. However, she is frequently seen in the mountains even now doing what she loves. Not a professional anymore, Vonn still is very sharp with the turns and flips in the snow.

Recently, she was also seen skiing with the Swiss maestro and tennis legend, Roger Federer.

What does Lindsey Vonn do now?

Lindsey Vonn

After retiring from skiing, Lindsey Vonn has been involved with numerous commercial endorsements as well as charity organizations. Her foundation, The Lindsey Vonn Foundation, has been involved with a lot of social projects for the underprivileged.

The foundation recently announced they will give away 25 tickets for the home games of the Utah Royals in the NWSL to underprivileged girls. The main aim of this step is to bring a sense of inclusion among the girls. Moreover, the foundation has recently donated $1000000 worth of scholarships to underprivileged children.

Besides, her foundation, she is also a New York Times best-selling author and is also a member of the ownership group of Los Angeles City FC, a soccer team that competes in NWSL.

She is still sponsored by various other sponsors such as Red Bull, Range Rover, and Rolex. She also has a career in fashion design and is currently working with the clothing brand HEAD. Vonn is an advisor to numerous brands such as Helium-3 and Broadlight Capital.