List of swimmers who will not defend their Tokyo Olympic titles at Paris Olympics 2024 ft. Lydia Jacoby, Emma McKeon

There's less than a month remaining for the Paris Olympics 2024. Probably for the first time since Sydney 2000, there shall be few prominent faces competing for the utmost glory in Olympic swimming.

Of the swimmers featuring at the event, very few have represented their countries before, and probably even fewer have tasted Olympic glory. Some won't be able to participate because they haven't qualified as per the new standards, while others would not be able to make it because of the political restrictions, like the Russian swimmers, for example.

While the list is infinite, here are some of the swimmers, who had won the top honors at the Tokyo Olympics, but won't be around to defend their titles this time, for reasons best known to them:

Yui Ohashi, and 4 other swimmers who will not defend their Tokyo Olympic titles at Paris Olympics 2024

#1 Emma McKeon

Emma McKeon at the Australian Olympic Swimming Trials

2024 has been a mixed bag for Emma McKeon. The 30-year-old swimmer had won four Olympic gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, including a world record in women's 4 x 100 m freestyle relay, and an Olympic record in women's 4 x 100 m medley relay, women's 100 m freestyle, etc.

However, this time at Paris Olympics, Emma McKeon will be able to represent Australia only in women's 100 m butterfly, and women's 4 x 100 m medley relay. McKeon has been unable to make the cut for women's 100 m freestyle, or even the women's 4 x 100 m freestyle relay event.

#2 Yui Ohashi

Yui Ohashi competing at an event [Image for Representational Purposes only (Image Source: Getty Images)]

Another surprise exclusion is that of Yui Ohashi, the double Olympic gold medalist from Japan. The 29-year-old swimmer had won an Olympic gold medal in women's individual 200 m medley, as well as the 400 m individual medley event at the Tokyo Olympics.

However, when it comes to the Paris Olympics, Ohashi has been unable to make it in the 400 m individual medley event. Ageha Tanigawa has qualified in her place.

#3 Thomas Dean

Tom Dean competing at the British Swimming Championships 2024 [Image Source: Getty]

At Tokyo Olympics 2020, Thomas Dean surprised one and all by winning the gold medal for Great Britain in men's 200 m freestyle, as well as the gold medal in men's 4 x 200 m freestyle relay.

As such, Tom Dean was another strong contender for a gold medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024. However, while Dean has managed to make the cut in the relay event, as well as men's 200 m individual medley, he was unable to make the cut for men's 200 m freestyle.

#4 Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 [Image Source: Getty]

The 27-year-old swimmer from Florida was once considered a true successor to Michael Phelps. At Tokyo Olympics, Caeleb Dressel had won a staggering five Olympic gold medals, including one each in men's 50 m freestyle, men's 100 m freestyle, and men's 100 m butterfly.

When it comes to Paris Olympics 2024, Caeleb Dressel has once again proved his mettle. However, this time he won't be around to defend his gold medal in men's 100 m butterfly, having failed to qualify for the same.

#5 Lydia Jacoby

Lydia Jacoby preparing for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Lydia Jacoby made the world take notice when she won the Olympic gold in women's 100 m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics. The 20-year-old swimmer from Alaska also won a silver medal in the women's 4 x 100 m freestyle relay.

As such, Lydia was the top favorite for an Olympic double at Paris Olympics 2024. However, she failed to qualify for either of her events at the recently concluded US Olympic trials.

