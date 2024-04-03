16-year-old Dulcy Caylor tops USA Gymnastics women’s selection event with highest senior all-around score

16-year-old Dulcy Caylor recently put forward an incredible performance at the USA Gymnastics women’s selection event in Katy, Texas. The annual selection event featured 32 gymnasts competing for a spot in the team that would be representing the United States in two international events later in April.

The two major international contests were the Pacific Rim Championships 2024 and the Jesolo Trophy. These contests are one of the major championships before gymnasts shift their complete focus to the coveted United States Gymnastics Olympic trials, scheduled in June.

Dulcy Caylor stood out at the USA Gymnastics women’s selection event and emerged as the winner by scoring the highest points in the senior women's all-around event. She topped the list by posting 52.950 and defeated her world championships teammate Tiana Sumanasekera, who posted a score of 52.750, with a margin of 0.200 points.

2024 began with an all-time high for the young Dulcy Caylor. In February, she posted a score of 13.900 on the vault, which earned her great praise from the gymnastics world.

Speaking to Olympics.com Dulcy Caylor revealed the intricacies of the changes she brought about in her training routine this year.

“I really tried to work harder this summer because this first senior elite season was a major wake-up call for me because I didn’t work smart enough, I didn’t get the upgrades I needed. I was doing almost the same routines that I did in my junior year, which doesn’t translate well to senior elite," she said.

Dulcy Caylor on training with Simone Biles

Dulcy Caylor recently shifted her training camp to World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas. The training facility is home to some of the best gymnasts in the country like Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles.

While this is going to be the first opportunity for the 16-year-old gymnast to train with such highly acclaimed athletes, she believes training there would help her improve and learn from the best.

Speaking to Olympics.com, Caylor spoke on her decision to join the World Champions Centre.

“I know I will never be on Simone’s level,” says with a slight laugh. “But I don’t want to seem like I am so far behind them. I want to not show that I’m tired when the girls that have done my dream are not. I need to show that I am also up there with them as close as I can,” she said

Furthermore, it would be interesting to witness the wonders the youngster will showcase at the City of Jesolo Trophy series later in April.