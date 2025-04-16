5 gymnasts who can lead their team to NCAA Gymnastics Championships title ft Haleigh Bryant, Jordan Chiles

The 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships in Texas will feature several top gymnasts around the collegiate circuit. Besides prominent individual gymnasts such as Jade Carey and Joscelyn Roberson, there will be others who will be looking to carry their team to a prized national title.

Ad

Several former NCAA title holders, such as Jordan Chiles, Haleigh Bryant, etc, have been in superb form in the lead up to the national event that approaches closely and will look to give their team a major advantage through their performances.

5 gymnasts who can help their team win the national title at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships

#5. Jordan Bowers

Ad

Trending

Jordan Bowers (Image via: Getty)

Bowers, a senior gymnast from the University of Oklahoma, will be a critical piece for her side's title quest at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. Bowers is coming at the back of a high in the NCAA regionals, having secured three perfect scores in the finals of the event. She has already won the national title with the Sooners twice in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and will be looking to sign off her fourth collegiate year with another national title for the team.

Ad

#4. Grace McCallum

Grace McCallum (Image via: Getty)

McCallum, another experienced campaigner from Utah Red Rocks, will finally look to end her team's streak of third-place finishes between 2022-24. The 22-year-old is a 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist with the national team and is also a 2023 uneven bars runner-up in the national event. Moreover, McCallum also played a crucial part in her team's NCAA regional title win a few weeks ago with an AA score of 39.725.

Ad

#3. Aleah Finnegan

Aleah Finnegan (Image via: Getty)

2024 Floor exercises champion Finnegan will be a prominent name for LSU at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. Currently in the senior year of her college, Finnegan competes in all four events for her team along with teammate Haleigh Bryant. Owing to this, she will have a major responsibility in her side's title defense.

Ad

#2. Haleigh Bryant

Haleigh Bryant (Image via: Getty)

Bryant is one of the vital corks for the defending champions, LSU, in the all-around events and will be extremely important if the Tigers want to keep their title at the Pete Maravich Center. Besides, the team title with LSU, Bryant won the all-around title last year, and also scored an impressive 39.600 in AA at the recently concluded 2025 NCAA Regional finals, thereby helping her side win the title.

Ad

#1. Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles (Image via: Getty)

Chiles will arguably be one of the top gymnasts to watch out for at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. With sheer experience on the national team and her elite level, the UCLA gymnast will look to help her collegiate side bag their first national title since 2018. She is going through a splendid season for her team this season and has contributed immensely in winning the Big Ten Championships (AA score of 39.650) and finishing second at the NCAA regional finals (39.525).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More