“A new world that I'd never been a part of”- Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly reflects on her NASCAR experience with Red Bull

Nebraska Volleyball setter Bergen Reilly opened up about her NASCAR experience, which she attended as part of her partnership with Red Bull. Notably, Reilly signed an NIL deal with Red Bull last August, announcing the partnership on her Instagram.
She was in attendance during the Kansas Speedway weekend, where she got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the event, including the haulers, pit stops, and car preparations, while also meeting Red Bull drivers.
Ahead of Nebraska Volleyball’s clash against Penn State, Bergen Reilly was asked about her experience in an interaction with the media. To which, she described the experience as a new world which she had never been a part of, stating (10:43 onwards):
“Definitely my first NASCAR race. I'd never been to anything like that, but it was super cool. We got to see the behind the scenes and go in their hauler, just see kind of where they travel for I think it's like 38 weeks out of the year.”
“We got to see them putting the car together before the race and we got to be in the pit for some pit stops. It was really interesting and definitely a new world that I'd never been a part of, but super cool,” she added.
She also mentioned that she got an opportunity to talk with the Red Bull drivers. Her Nebraska teammate Maisie Boesiger also joined her at the event.
Bergen Reilly reaches top-5 in Nebraska volleyball history for career assists, calls achievement ‘super cool’
Bergen Reilly reflected on reaching one of the top-five positions in Nebraska volleyball history for career assists, calling the achievement ‘super cool’ and expressing her honor in representing the program.
The Nebraska volleyball captain reached 2,950 career assists during the team’s 3-0 sweep of Michigan (25-22, 25-10, 25-13), surpassing head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, who previously held fifth place on the program’s all-time assists list. On reaching the milestone, she said (2:17 onwards):
“It's super cool. I mean, being a setter at Nebraska is such an honor and um getting to do it at such a high level with such amazing teammates is it's something that I'll never forget. I don't know. I hope I'm only getting started, too. I do. My sister texted me. I'll have to see how Danny feels about that.”
Notably, the team’s next match against Penn State is scheduled for October 3 at 7:00 PM CDT at Rec Hall. Nebraska Volleyball will hope to avenge their defeat against the defending champions in last year’s NCAA Championship semifinals.