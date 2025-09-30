"So fun" - Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly and Maisie Boesiger share excitement after fun-filled Kansas Speedway visit

Nebraska Volleyball stars Bergen Reilly and Maisie Boesiger showed their support for Redbull as they attended the Kansas Speedway on Sunday. It was Shane van Gisbergen who raced for Redbull, finishing in 10th place in the No. 88 Red Bull Chevrolet. Reilly had posed for a picture with van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch at the event, and also posted a picture of her alongside her boyfriend and Husker basketball player, Cale Jacobsen. Bergen Reilly played for the Nebraska Volleyball team in their last match against Maryland this past week, recording an impressive 29 assists, six digs and four kills. This marked yet another victory for the Huskers under Dani Busboom Kelly, continuing their undefeated streak under the new head coach. In a post on Instagram, Reilly shared a glimpse of her time at the Kansas Speedway, posing alongside Maisie Boesiger:&quot;change of scenery with @redbullusa @teamtrackhouse 🏁❤️‍🔥🪽,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMaisie Boesiger commented on the post, writing:&quot;Yesss so fun!!!&quot;Still taken from Reilly's Instagram (source: @bergenreilly/Instagram)Maisie Boesiger did not feature in the game against Maryland, and will be looking to make an impact in the Nebraska Volleyball team's next match against Penn State on Friday. Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly on how game prep has changed since start of seasonDani Busboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: GettyNebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly discussed how her approach to matches has changed compared to the start of the season. In a press conference after the win over Maryland, Kelly said: (1:25 onwards)&quot;Well, you know, the beginning of the season, you don't really have film on teams or you have very little and teams are playing different opponents. And so now that there's four to five weeks of film, you can have a better game plan. I think we've just spent more time on it because we have more information.&quot;&quot;It's just getting more information and you using it. And then we are working on it a little bit more in practice than we were in the preseason. The preseason, you're also trying to learn about yourself so much. You don't necessarily have the time or you don't want to put the effort towards opponents because you're trying to figure out yourself.&quot;The Nebraska Volleyball team's game against Maryland featured stars such as Rebekah Allick and Harper Murray as well, who recorded impressive performances. Freshman Campbell Flynn also posted six assists and three digs.