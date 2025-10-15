After Athlos success, Alexis Ohanian ventures into another women's sports building on LA's rich heritage

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, is set to bring volleyball to his portfolio as his 776, signs a deal to be the major investor for the seventh team in the league set to be added in 2027. The team based out of LA is named LOVB Los Angeles.

Ohanian's 776 has already transcended women's sports on a global level and is also a part-owner of the NWSL side, Angel City FC, and Chelsea Women's FC. Now, after these successes in other sports, Ohanian is set to bring his experience to a rapidly growing sport like volleyball in the United States.

Speaking about this in a statement, Ohanian expressed his excitement to explore a new sport like volleyball and make LOVB Los Angeles a sort of third investment in the sports domain of LA after Angel City FC and the Los Angeles Golf Club. Ohanian stated (via SportsPro):

"We’re excited to make LOVB the third jewel in Seven Seven Six’s LA sports family. Volleyball is such a natural addition for Southern California, which has already proven how warmly it embraces new pro sports teams."

Notably, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has also helped the women's domain grow in the track and field, especially with his Athlos, which has offered higher prize money and instant pay to the participants. The 2025 edition of the event that concluded recently was an immense success.

LOVB Pro President Rosie Spaulding made his feelings known on the association between Alexis Ohanian and the league

LOVB Pro president Rosie Spaulding shed light on his feelings about the association between the league and Alexis Ohanian after 776 became a major stockholder of the upcoming LOVB Los Angeles. Spaulding stated that the league is excited to have Ohanian in its spectrum.

Additionally, he also mentioned that this association between Ohanian and LOVB can help volleyball grow immensely in the United States. He said (via League One Volleyball):

"We’re thrilled to partner with Alexis Ohanian and the Seven Seven Six team, true women’s sports champions who share our vision for the impact professional volleyball can have in the United States. Their commitment strengthens the entire volleyball ecosystem, and marks an exciting new chapter for LOVB and the sport as a whole. We can’t wait to work with them to bring professional women’s volleyball to Southern California."

LOVB Pro is home to several talented volleyball players, such as Lexi Rodriguez, Madi Skinner.

