After clocking decade-best 100m run, Kishane Thompson builds hype for World Championships bid

Jamaican track athlete Kishane Thompson shared his reaction after qualifying for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. This comes after his impressive performance at the Jamaican Championships last month, which saw him reach new heights in the 100m distance.

Ad

Running the 100m finals at the Kingston Stadium, the 2024 Olympics silver medalist clocked a world-leading and personal-best run time of 9.75 seconds to win the race, defeating the likes of Oblique Seville and Ackeem Blake. Notably, this run time is currently the 6th fastest 100m run of all time and is one of the fastest in almost a decade.

Just a few days after this impressive performance, Thompson shared a few glimpses from his time at the Jamaican Championships. He further added a 4-word bold message stating:

Ad

Trending

"Tokyo here I come💫"

Ad

Notably, in Tokyo, Kishane Thompson will be up against a stacked field with the 100m Olympic and World champ, Noah Lyles, being one of the major competitors.

Before stepping into the National trials, Thompson also registered impressive performances at the Racers Grand Prix, where he won the 100m race in 9.88 seconds. Besides, he had also bagged podium finishes at the Shanghai Diamond League, where he finished second.

Kishane Thompson makes feelings known on competing at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic

Kishane Thompson (Image via: Getty)

Kishane Thompson recently shared his thoughts on competing at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic. The tournament is scheduled to take place later this month and is part of the Diamond League 2025 cycle.

Ad

In an interview, Thompson said that he is excited to feature in the competition and also mentioned that he wasn't able to compete last year in the event due to his injuries. Additionally, he also spoke about the competition associated in the sport and remarked (via Citius Mag, 6:20 onwards):

"I’m really excited, I have only competed once that was in 2023. I didn't get a chance to compete in 2024. I wasn't ready, I was kind of hurt. But yeah I'm really excited... I am always excited to run in the competition, I won't single out anyone. Once you line up against 7-8 other persons, it is a good feeling. Competition has to be there, it brings the sport alive."

Ad

Last time, Thompson competed at the Prefontaine Classic, he finished 4th in the race after clocking 9.87 seconds. USA's Christian Coleman was the winner of the race in 9.83 seconds while Noah Lyles and Ferdinand Omanyala were the 2nd and 3rd placed athletes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More