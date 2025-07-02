After clocking decade-best 100m run, Kishane Thompson builds hype for World Championships bid

Jamaican track athlete Kishane Thompson shared his reaction after qualifying for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. This comes after his impressive performance at the Jamaican Championships last month, which saw him reach new heights in the 100m distance.
Running the 100m finals at the Kingston Stadium, the 2024 Olympics silver medalist clocked a world-leading and personal-best run time of 9.75 seconds to win the race, defeating the likes of Oblique Seville and Ackeem Blake. Notably, this run time is currently the 6th fastest 100m run of all time and is one of the fastest in almost a decade.
Just a few days after this impressive performance, Thompson shared a few glimpses from his time at the Jamaican Championships. He further added a 4-word bold message stating:
"Tokyo here I come💫"
Notably, in Tokyo, Kishane Thompson will be up against a stacked field with the 100m Olympic and World champ, Noah Lyles, being one of the major competitors.
Before stepping into the National trials, Thompson also registered impressive performances at the Racers Grand Prix, where he won the 100m race in 9.88 seconds. Besides, he had also bagged podium finishes at the Shanghai Diamond League, where he finished second.
Kishane Thompson makes feelings known on competing at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic
Kishane Thompson recently shared his thoughts on competing at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic. The tournament is scheduled to take place later this month and is part of the Diamond League 2025 cycle.
In an interview, Thompson said that he is excited to feature in the competition and also mentioned that he wasn't able to compete last year in the event due to his injuries. Additionally, he also spoke about the competition associated in the sport and remarked (via Citius Mag, 6:20 onwards):
"I’m really excited, I have only competed once that was in 2023. I didn't get a chance to compete in 2024. I wasn't ready, I was kind of hurt. But yeah I'm really excited... I am always excited to run in the competition, I won't single out anyone. Once you line up against 7-8 other persons, it is a good feeling. Competition has to be there, it brings the sport alive."
Last time, Thompson competed at the Prefontaine Classic, he finished 4th in the race after clocking 9.87 seconds. USA's Christian Coleman was the winner of the race in 9.83 seconds while Noah Lyles and Ferdinand Omanyala were the 2nd and 3rd placed athletes.