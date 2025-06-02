After GST Philadelphia setback, Gabby Thomas sends strong message as she looks ahead to the season

Gabby Thomas recently opened up about her time at the third stop of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track. The event was held from May 31 to June 1 in Philadelphia.

Thomas was last seen in action on Day 2 of the third stop of GST, which was held on June 1, where she ventured out of her comfort zone, competing in the 100m dash. However, the race did not turn out as expected, as she ended up in the fourth position after registering a time of 11.16s. She was bested by Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Tamari Davis and Thelma Davies, who claimed the top three spots, respectively.

On Day 1 in Philadelphia, Thomas competed in her traditional event, the 200m dash, where she fell short of standing atop the podium. She clocked 22.10s to secure the second place and was defeated by Jefferson-Wooden, who won the title by recording 21.99s. Shortly after wrapping up the third stop of GST, Thomas weighed in on her performances and her time in Philadelphia.

Thomas took to X, penning a heartfelt note where she revealed that this was not the result she hoped for; however, she was grateful for the support and love she received. Along with this, she also uploaded a few pictures of her on the track, posing with fans, and a card she received from one of her fans.

"Not the Slam results I hoped for, but when you race as often as I do, you can’t win em all. On the bright side, this is the best I have ever ran at this at this point in the season!! I’m so so grateful to everyone who continues to support me on my journey, win or lose- rain or shine. I love this sport sm and I’ll see you guys on the track very soon!!!🫶🏻🤞🏻"

Ahead of this, Thomas was seen competing in the second stop of GST, which was held in Miami.

Gabby Thomas opened up about making money in track and field

Gabby Thomas recently appeared on the latest episode of the 'Networth and Chill' podcast in March 2025, where she made her feelings known about the dark side of making money in track and field. She revealed that winning is one of the most important factors for sustaining as an athlete. Besides having sponsors and support, she highlighted that she always focused on winning.

"I had the support of sponsors and that means I can go run and I can go live my dream of trying to become an Olympian or becoming one. But I had to win. And the main point of all of this is you have to win. Track and field is a sport where you kind of, you eat what you kill. So if you're not winning races, you're not making money. So I won,” Thomas said. (17:21 onwards)

Outside of her track heroics, Gabby Thomas recently got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Spencer McManes.

