After losing the fight for the PVF title, Brooke Nuneviller pens an emotional note for the Omaha Supernovas

Omaha Supernovas’ Brooke Nuneviller, named the 2025 PVF outside hitter of the year, expressed her gratitude for her teammates and fans. The reigning league champions lost in the playoffs, missing their chance to defend the PVF title.

Ad

Omaha Supernovas lost to Indy Ignite in the semifinals, 3-2. Despite the Supernovas' exit, the team had an impressive season with a league-best 21-8 record and their second consecutive playoff appearance. Nuneviller expressed her gratitude to the organisation, her teammates, and Novas Nation via Instagram.

“Thank you, @omahasupernovas, for continuing to give me the chance to turn a lifelong dream into reality. I have nothing but endless thank you’s for this organisation. Novas Nation, your support and passion for the sport are incomparable. The Supernovas wouldn’t be who we are without you,🩵🩷 ," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

The defending champions, the Omaha Supernovas, finished first in the postseason league standings, followed by the Atlanta Vibe, the Orlando Valkyries, and the Indy Ignite. However, in the playoffs, the top-seeded team was defeated by the fourth-seeded team. She further reflected on this loss and her 2025 PVF season,

"We didn’t get the result we wanted at the end, but what an incredible season with an incredible group. I will forever cherish the people that volleyball brings me to. With all of my love, thank you for an unforgettable season. 🫶🏼”

Ad

Ad

In the semifinal match, Brooke Nuneviller recorded 22 kills, 11 digs, two assists, and one ace across five sets. She concluded her PVF season with 348 digs and 381 kills overall.

Orlando Valkyries defeated Indy Ignite 3-1 in the final on Sunday and won their first-ever PVF title,3-1, with set scores: 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15. They had ousted Atlanta Vibe 3-1 in the semifinals.

Brooke Nuneviller opens up about her volleyball journey from high school to pro

Brooke Nuneviller joined the University of Oregon in 2018 and has earned multiple honors in her collegiate career, including three-time All-American and four-time All-Pac-12 honours. She is the only player in the Pac-12 to record over 1500 kills and 2000 digs.

Ad

Nuneviller made her national debut during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League. Before this, she had represented the USA in the Junior National Team at the FIVB U-20 World Championships in 2019 and the Collegiate National Team in 2020 and 2021.

Brooke Nuneviller shared a video from 13 years ago on Instagram, when she won the 4A state championship in middle school. She captioned the video expressing how far the sport has taken her:

"I found this video today and had to share… 13 years ago, when this young girl in middle school won her 4A state championship, I never would have thought this sport would take me to where I am today. Even two years ago, professional volleyball was something that most college girls never fully understood because their only possibility to play was to move their entire life overseas," she wrote.

Ad

She also reflected on being part of the first wave of pro volleyball in the US, calling it a privilege she holds close to her heart.

"We have the privilege to be the first of professional volleyball in this country, and that is something I hold very close to my heart. I can’t wait to see how this sport takes off, and I could not be happier to be a part of it. :) Here's to volleyball and the future of women in sport❤️🏐."

Ad

In the 2025 PVF season, Nuneviller played 29 games and 103 sets. In the league’s inaugural season, she helped lead the Omaha Supernovas to the first-ever PVF title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George Journalism graduate interested in covering Women's Sports and Olympics Know More