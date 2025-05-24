  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • After Olivia Dunne and Aleah Finnegan bid goodbye, LSU Gymnastics welcomes Denver alum in latest transfer portal pick

After Olivia Dunne and Aleah Finnegan bid goodbye, LSU Gymnastics welcomes Denver alum in latest transfer portal pick

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified May 24, 2025 05:11 GMT
Olivia Dunne, Madison Ulrich and Aleah Finnegan
Olivia Dunne, Madison Ulrich and Aleah Finnegan; All sources - Getty

Denver alum Madison Ulrich entered the LSU roster as a new transfer after visiting the Oklahoma Sooners and Utah, following Olivia Dunne and Aleah Finnegan's graduation. Ulrich came fresh off executing dominant performances at the NCAA Semi-finals, as Dunne and the LSU team clinched third place in the finals.

Ad

Madison Ulrich qualified for the 2025 Nationals as an individual since the Denver Pioneers narrowly missed advancing to the semi-finals. Ulrich was joined by her teammates, Rylie Mundell and Rosie Casali, and she competed in the same rotation as the OU, the team, a long-time rival of the Sooners in the Big 12.

Ulrich ended her semi-finals campaign with an all-around score of 39.325 and earned 9.8875 on the vault and uneven bars. She visited LSU in May, and as per a recent update, she is heading to Baton Rouge, Olivia Dunne's alma mater, to start her junior season with the Tigers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She shared a post on her Instagram, announcing the latest change in her collegiate life. She expressed gratitude for the Pioneers and excitement for her upcoming days at Olivia Dunne's college, Louisiana State University. The caption read:

"Vision steady on His time. I am honored and blessed to share that I have decided to commit to LSU for the remainder of my collegiate career!! I am so grateful for this incredible opportunity and extremely excited and hopeful for what’s to come! Geaux Tigers!!! With all my love, I would like to thank my Denver family for these past two years. I have learned and grown so much through my time with you all and will carry the relationships and experiences I’ve had with me into this next chapter."
Ad
Ad

Ulrich earned a third-place finish in the NCAA Regionals to secure a spot in the National. In the Regional Final, Madison Ulrich recorded career-highs on the beam and floor exercise.

Olivia Dunne's alma mater LSU's new transfer Madison Ulrich's career highlights at Denver and in high school

Ulrich at the West Virginia v Denver - (Source: Getty)
Ulrich at the West Virginia v Denver - (Source: Getty)

At the 2023 DP Nationals, Madison Ulrich clinched third in the all-around and first on the uneven bars before transferring to Denver University as a five-star recruit. On January 5, 2024, she debuted with the Sooners, sharing the vault title and placing second in the all-around. She continued her momentum in the remaining season, recording career-highs on several occasions.

In 2025, Ulrich won 11 combined titles: three on the floor routine, four in the all-around, one on beam, and three on the uneven bars. She recorded career-high scores in the all-around and vault in the NCAA Second Round and shared the runners-up position on the bars in the NCAA Regionals.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications