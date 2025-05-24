After Olivia Dunne and Aleah Finnegan bid goodbye, LSU Gymnastics welcomes Denver alum in latest transfer portal pick

Denver alum Madison Ulrich entered the LSU roster as a new transfer after visiting the Oklahoma Sooners and Utah, following Olivia Dunne and Aleah Finnegan's graduation. Ulrich came fresh off executing dominant performances at the NCAA Semi-finals, as Dunne and the LSU team clinched third place in the finals.

Madison Ulrich qualified for the 2025 Nationals as an individual since the Denver Pioneers narrowly missed advancing to the semi-finals. Ulrich was joined by her teammates, Rylie Mundell and Rosie Casali, and she competed in the same rotation as the OU, the team, a long-time rival of the Sooners in the Big 12.

Ulrich ended her semi-finals campaign with an all-around score of 39.325 and earned 9.8875 on the vault and uneven bars. She visited LSU in May, and as per a recent update, she is heading to Baton Rouge, Olivia Dunne's alma mater, to start her junior season with the Tigers.

She shared a post on her Instagram, announcing the latest change in her collegiate life. She expressed gratitude for the Pioneers and excitement for her upcoming days at Olivia Dunne's college, Louisiana State University. The caption read:

"Vision steady on His time. I am honored and blessed to share that I have decided to commit to LSU for the remainder of my collegiate career!! I am so grateful for this incredible opportunity and extremely excited and hopeful for what’s to come! Geaux Tigers!!! With all my love, I would like to thank my Denver family for these past two years. I have learned and grown so much through my time with you all and will carry the relationships and experiences I’ve had with me into this next chapter."

Ulrich earned a third-place finish in the NCAA Regionals to secure a spot in the National. In the Regional Final, Madison Ulrich recorded career-highs on the beam and floor exercise.

Olivia Dunne's alma mater LSU's new transfer Madison Ulrich's career highlights at Denver and in high school

Ulrich at the West Virginia v Denver - (Source: Getty)

At the 2023 DP Nationals, Madison Ulrich clinched third in the all-around and first on the uneven bars before transferring to Denver University as a five-star recruit. On January 5, 2024, she debuted with the Sooners, sharing the vault title and placing second in the all-around. She continued her momentum in the remaining season, recording career-highs on several occasions.

In 2025, Ulrich won 11 combined titles: three on the floor routine, four in the all-around, one on beam, and three on the uneven bars. She recorded career-high scores in the all-around and vault in the NCAA Second Round and shared the runners-up position on the bars in the NCAA Regionals.

