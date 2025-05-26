After spring game debut for Nebraska Volleyball, freshman Ryan Hunter shares surprise reaction after high school graduation

Nebraska Volleyball freshman Ryan Hunter shared her reaction following her commencement ceremony at Cox Mill High School. Although her graduation took place recently, she has already joined the Nebraska Volleyball program and made her debut against Kansas in the team’s spring game on April 26.

Held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center's John Cook Arena, the match saw the team earn an impressive 4-0 victory (25-20, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22), with Hunter contributing 11 kills and creating a strong impression in her first appearance.

Recently, Ryan Hunter posted glimpses from her graduation on Instagram, where she was seen wearing a violet convocation gown. She gave a surprised reaction to the milestone, likely because she is already in her first year at the University of Nebraska, captioning the post:

“Wait…I was still in high school?”

In the pictures she uploaded on social media, she could also be seen celebrating with her family on her big day. Her joyous moment also drew a reaction from her Nebraska Volleyball teammate Skyler Pierce, who left a comment on the post.

It is worth noting that Hunter is one of the promising freshmen for the program this season alongside Campbell Flynn, Keri Leimbach and Teraya Sigler among others.

Ryan Hunter reflects on how Nebraska Volleyball’s recruitment process started and her reaction to it

Nebraska Huskers during NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals 2024. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Ryan Hunter opened up about Nebraska Volleyball contacting her when she was just 13 years old. She shared that she hadn’t expected such a major volleyball program to reach out to her. During an interaction with Hurrdat Sports in January 2025, she shared details about her recruitment journey and emotions, saying (0:28 onwards):

“I first heard from Nebraska when I was about like 13 years old in 8th grade and it was really surprising because I was just like it was kind of random for me. I never would have thought like, you know, like a great volleyball program would like to reach out to me.”

“But, it's just like it's so far from where I am. So, it's kind of just random like wow, Nebraska reached out to me. It was pretty interesting and I was really surprised,” she added.

Hunter further shared in the interview how she was initially reluctant to join the program and didn’t seriously consider going there. Although it didn’t seem like a good fit at first, she eventually realized the program’s strengths, success, and resources as she grew older, which led her to view it as a serious option for continuing her volleyball career.

