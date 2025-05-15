Nebraska Volleyball freshman Ryan Hunter reacted to a sarcastic comment on her life update. This came after she shared that she would be going home, but also needed to pack as she would be moving to a different dorm room.
Hunter made her debut for the Huskers in April during their first spring game against Kansas at John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, in front of a massive sold-out crowd of 8,592. During the match, she recorded 11 kills, putting in an impressive performance on her first appearance.
As the Nebraska volleyball team is on a long break, Ryan Hunter posted a video on TikTok where she shared that she would be packing to go home and would also have to move out of her dorm room.
Take a look at the video where she gave her life update here -
After the Cox Mill High School junior uploaded this video, an individual shared a sarcastic response as they commented, saying:
“Oh no you have to switch dorms after going on a week long cruise while on a full ride scholarship wow so hard girl”
Hunter reacted to this message, writing:
“Life’s a b**** man, what can I say 🤷🏾♀️”
Hunter, notably, debuted following an ACL injury that made her miss the majority of her senior high school year.
Ryan Hunter opens up about her emotions before spring game debut with Nebraska Volleyball
Following her debut against Kansas on April 26, Ryan Hunter reflected on whether she was nervous during the post-game interview. She shared that she wasn’t very nervous, but rather excited to be on the court with her Nebraska Volleyball teammates. She said (2:38 onwards):
“Yeah, I would say I wasn't very nervous at all. I was kind of just really excited to be on the court with, like, my sisters. So yeah, I took it all in, took in all the emotions.”
She further shared how her teammate Andi Jackson’s advice before her debut played an important role, adding:
“Yeah, like the day before, I'm pretty sure Andi just texted me, like, ‘Just take in everything, take in all the emotions,’. It was really helpful 'cause I feel like I did that, and it made playing volleyball and, like, the experience, like, ten times better.”
Hunter was further asked during the interview if she felt she surprised her during Nebraska Volleyball’s game against Kansas. She reacted saying that she wasn't really surprised as she believed in her own ability and just needed the right environment to show her potential.