AJ Ferrari receives a massive blow as the former NCAA champion's UNC transfer plans take another direction

Former NCAA champion AJ Ferrari has received a major blow. The 23-year-old wrestler is back on the transfer portal after the University of North Carolina turned down his request for transfer to their institution as a collegiate wrestler.

Ad

Ferrari, who had previously represented the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the California State Bakersfield in collegiate wrestling, wanted to complete the remaining years of his eligibility as a collegiate wrestler with the University of North Carolina. The 23-year-old wrestler had previously announced his commitment to the UNC for the upcoming 2026 season in April 2025, as per FloWrestling.

However, the wrestler is now back on the transfer portal. Ferrari has been denied admission to the university, and no explanation has been offered by the university authorities either. As per multiple media reports, including sports journalism portal On3.com, the decision to reject Ferrari's admission to the University of North Carolina was taken at the last minute.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

AJ Ferrari joined the Oklahoma State Cowboys as a collegiate wrestler, winning the NCAA Championships in 2021. After being denied admission to several institutions over charges of sexual assault, the 23-year-old wrestler joined the California State Bakersfield team in 2024. Ferrari went on to represent Bakersfield at the NCAA Championships in 2025, where he won the bronze medal in the 197 lbs category.

AJ Ferrari reflects on his performance at the NCAA Championships 2025

AJ Ferrari after winning his bronze medal bout at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships [Image Source: Getty]

AJ Ferrari shared his thoughts about his performance at the NCAA Championships on his X account [formerly Twitter]. The former NCAA champion had won a bronze medal after losing the semifinals of the men's 197 lbs. freestyle wrestling category at the NCAA Championships finals.

Ad

Ferrari posted on his X timeline that he hopes to take lessons from his shortcomings and is excited for the rest of his NCAA journey.

"I may have not accomplished my goal, but I am more grateful for God teaching me to understand that the Lord has bigger plans than my own, and that I must learn this lesson that God taught me from this weekend. This is just a half-way mark of my college wrestling career…"

Ad

In another interview with Flo Wrestling, Ferrari previously explained why he decided to transfer from California State Bakersfield, to the University of North Carolina.

"I would like to officially announce my commitment (to the University of North Carolina). But the biggest thing for me was the culture. When I went on my first visit with this college and I saw the culture there, not just the culture of camaraderie and connection but I didn't see a single wrestler drinking alcohol , a single wrestler doing the wrong thing. We went out to a bar for like ten minutes just to see the town, nobody was drinking," Ferrari said.

With the doors of the University of North Carolina closed for him, AJ Ferrari will be looking forward to other options to complete his eligibility as a collegiate wrestler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More