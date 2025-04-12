AJ Ferrari's brother Anthony announces departure from Long Island University for new program in latest transfer

Former Long Island University wrestler and AJ Ferrari's brother, Anthony Ferrari, recently announced his transfer to Morgan State University for the upcoming wrestling season. He decided to compete for the Long Island University Sharks in January 2025.

Anthony Ferrari graduated from Oklahoma State in 2022 but never competed for the Cowboys. He committed to Iowa State last year and made an appearance at the Luther Open, competing in the final round against Caleb Rathjen, where he suffered a defeat. During his wrestling career at the Iowa program, he displayed an impressive record of 8-1.

The wrestler announced his decision to join the Morgan State University wrestling team during the transfer portal for the 2026 season via Instagram and wrote:

"FREIGHTTRAINFERRARI ➡️ @msubearswrestle Go Bears🐻📈," Anthony wrote. "I’m proud to announce that I will be transferring and continuing my athletic as well as academic career @morganstateu. Special thank you to @cort.vann for being a great host🙏🏽"

Anthony also competed in the high school circuit. He was a finalist in Super 32 and the Cadet World Team Trials. Before competing in the 165 lbs in LIU, Anthony concluded his high school career as a 160lbs wrestler.

AJ Ferrari's view on Penn State's successful wrestling run

AJ Ferrari during the Division I Men's Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo via Getty Images)

AJ Ferrari recently conveyed his opinion on why he thinks Penn State has a successful run at the NCAA Championships. Penn State won its fourth consecutive NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling National Championships title under head coach Cael Sanderson, held at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from March 20-22.

They surpassed the Nebraska and Oklahoma State wrestling programs after bagging 177 team points. Following the championships, Ferrari opined that the Lions are successful at the collegiate circuit because of its athletes' faith in winning and its coaches.

"What's the secret sauce? Faith," Ferrari said via Joe Smeltzer on X. "Four-time National Champion Aaron Brooks, faith, domination that's why these guys have a decade of domination all their guys are strong Believers and they don't just say it they live it. You can say what you want about Cael Sanderson, you can say what you want about Cody Sanderson and I'm not even looking to transfer there but they got real authentic faith you know and that's what matters."

AJ Ferrari competed at the 2025 National Championships, where he reached the semifinal round. He fell short of appearing in the final round after losing to Iowa's Stephen Buchanan.

