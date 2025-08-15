AJ Ferrari's brother Anthony announuces new college commitment after bidding goodbye to long island

AJ Ferrari's brother, Anthony Ferrari, announced his commitment to Campbell University after departing from Long Island earlier this year. The newest career shift also garnered love and support from Ferrari, who transferred to Nebraska for the 2025-26 season. Anthony Ferrari, the 14th-ranked recruit in the class of 2022, signed with the Oklahoma Cowboys but never took the wrestling mat for the college program in the 2022-23 season. In 2024, he committed to Iowa State and competed at the Soldier Salute and Luther Open, knocking out Victor Voinovich and Cade Seibrecht in the latter but falling to Caleb Rathjen in the finals in the former event.In January 2025, AJ Ferrari's brother announced that he would compete for Long Island University. He debuted with the Sharks at the end of January, posting a 7-6 victory over Brady Worthing in 165 pounds. It's been just seven months since then that Anthony transferred to Campbell University to wrestle with the Camels.The Iowa alum shared an official post of his announcement on Instagram, captioning:&quot;Grateful for the opportunity❕Ready to takeover. Let’s go Camels&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe major shift also drew support from the national champion and brother, AJ Ferrari. He wrote:&quot;@freighttrainferrari love you buddy happy for you and excited for @gocamelswrestle and @kingdud_&quot;Ferrari showed support to his brother; Instagram - @freighttrainferrariAnthony Ferrari has the World Team Trials and Super 32 appearances under his belt during high school. AJ Ferrari issued a strong message after he missed the gold podium at the 2025 NCAA Division I ChampionshipsFerrari at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - (Source: Getty)AJ Ferrari was initially competing with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, where he won the National title in 2021. He lost his eligilibity with the college program after being accused of sexual assualt in 2022. The 24-year-old tranferrred to Cal State Bakersfield in 2024-25 and was on the run for another title at the 2025 NCAA Championships. He earned a spot in the semifinals but faced a tough loss by Stephan Buchanan, losing his chances of a second title. Despite the heartbreak, the OSU alum optimistically stated that he has more to achieve in his college career. &quot;I may have not accomplished my goal, but I am more grateful for God teaching me to understand that the Lord has bigger plans than my own, and that I must learn this lesson that God taught me from this weekend. This is just a half-way mark of my college wrestling career…&quot;Ferrari won the Pac-12 Championships in 2025 besides making the All-American team during his tenure at Cal State.