  Alex Morgan shares highlights from US Open after hitting the court alongside Coco Gauff and Venus Williams

Alex Morgan shares highlights from US Open after hitting the court alongside Coco Gauff and Venus Williams

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 23, 2025 15:07 GMT
In Pictures: Coco Gauff, Alex Morgan and Venus Williams (Image via: All Getty)
In Pictures: Coco Gauff, Alex Morgan and Venus Williams (Image via: All Getty)

Former American soccer player Alex Morgan recently shared highlights of her time with tennis players Coco Gauff and Venus Williams at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. This came at the Stars of the Open event, ahead of the beginning of the main draw of the tournament.

Morgan was one of the major invitees during the event, which was also attended by the likes of Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, and Juan Martin Del Potro. Among these attendees, Gauff and Williams will also be gracing the court during the main draw, where they will face Ajla Tomljanovic and Karolina Muchova in their singles first round, respectively.

After attending this star-studded event, Morgan shared a few pictures from her time at the prestigious arena on her Instagram handle. The post featured pictures from her time having a swing with Gauff on the court, and she further expressed pride in gracing the court with these veterans. She wrote in her caption:

"Not too bad for my first US Open debut 🤪 Honored to have shared the court with these greats!"
Morgan sharing the court with Venus Williams (Image via: @alexmorgan13 on IG)
Morgan sharing the court with Venus Williams (Image via: @alexmorgan13 on IG)

Notably, Alex Morgan herself has been an absolute legend of the sport during her active years. For the USA, she has won an Olympic gold and silver medal and two FIFA World Cups in 2015 and 2019, respectively.

Alex Morgan shared her thoughts about her initiative Togethxr

Alex Morgan (Image via: Getty)
Alex Morgan (Image via: Getty)

Alex Morgan made her feelings known about her sports brand Togethxr. Morgan founded this in 2021 along with the likes of Sue Bird, Chloe Kim, and Simone Manuel.

Speaking about the objectives of the company, Morgan shared that it works primarily with brands to develop women's sports. Additionally, Morgan further added that female athletes trust the brand as it works to cater to and understand their needs, as it is also a brand by female athletes. She said (via Variety):

"We work with brands to activate in the women’s sports space. We also do a lot of studio work in partnership with other media brands or production companies. We are a space where we are trusted by female athletes and brands because it is a company built by female athletes and for female athletes. …There are so many incredible stories that go unrecognized and unheard and unread in the female sports space that Togethxr is focusing on now."

Notably, Alex Morgan's Togethxr also works towards bringing about an equal perspective of the female athletes in the sports media world.

