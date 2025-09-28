Alica Schmidt dons a green bikini as she enjoys off-season in pool

German track star Alica Schmidt took to social media to share a video of herself jumping in a pool as she enjoys her off-season in Austria. Schmidt donned a green bikini and also shared a few photos and videos of herself relaxing at Hotel Krallerhof, which has many facilities such as an Olympic-length pool. Schmidt ended her season after competing in the 800m at the 2025 IFAM Oordegem.

Alica Schmidt chose to end her 2025 season early after she picked up COVID-19 just before competing at the German National Championships, where she failed to qualify for the World Championships. Schmidt had a disappointing 2025 season following her transition to the 800m from the 4x400m relay, which she usually competes in. The German stated that she switched to the 800m as she wanted a new challenge.

In a video shared on Instagram, Schmidt could be seen jumping into a pool in a green bikini at Hotel Krallerhof:

"Start your day the right way ✨🧊,"

Still taken from Schmidt's Instagram (Source: @alicasmd/Instagram)

Alica Schmidt recently attended a Hugo Boss fashion show during her time off. She is a global ambassador for the brand and has collaborated with them on many occasions.

Alica Schmidt on competing in the 800m: "I've always wanted to test this."

Schmidt at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt recently discussed why she switched to the 800m following the Paris Olympics. In an interview with Women's Health magazine, Schmidt said:

"I was looking for a new challenge. I've been running the 400 meters for years and love them. But I noticed that my potential is even greater over the longer distance. I've always wanted to test this, but it would have been too risky before the Olympic Games in Paris. It takes time for the body to adapt. You have to proceed slowly and carefully to minimize your risk of injury."

"At 15, I found it difficult to push myself in such situations. Now I know: Don't think, just do it. You get used to things. Ice bathing for example, while it may not be pleasant for me, it no longer lures me out of my comfort zone. In times of competition it is more of a routine that is good for my regeneration. I also fill my bathtub with ice cubes. But maybe I'll buy an ice cream can for the balcony soon."

Alica Schmidt will be looking to bounce back next season after her challenging start to the 800m.

