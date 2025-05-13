Alica Schmidt drops a three-word reaction on teammate’s heartfelt post from France

Alica Schmidt made her feelings known about one of her teammates' latest posts. The German athlete is gearing up for the upcoming events of the 2025 track season.

Schmidt transitioned to 800m after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics and made her 2025 debut by competing in the event at the Nationales Hallenmeeting Erfurt Indoor. Following this, she went to South Africa for her training, and most recently, she has shifted to a new training camp in France.

Schmidt frequently shares updates from her training camp on social media. This time, one of her teammates, Eveliina Maattanen, shared a wholesome moment with the team on her Instagram. She posted a picture of the team hugging each other on the track and added an adorable caption that read:

"I asked AI how many hugs we need a day.It answered: ”4 hugs a day for survival, 8 hugs a day for maintenance, and 12 hugs a day for growth” We are aiming for growth ☝🏻🥰."

This post garnered Schmidt's attention, as she dropped a three-word reaction in the comment section. She wrote:

"In best company🫂🥰"

Alica Schmidt’s comment. Source: Instagram/@eveliinaruns

A few weeks ago, the German Olympian shared glimpses of a fun off day with her teammates while training in South Africa. She shared a video on her Instagram story, where she and her teammates were seen enjoying a fun horse-riding session, and wrote:

"Wasn't riding a horse since years but that was so fun," wrote Schmidt.

Schmidt's training in France is the final training camp of the 2025 season.

Alica Schmidt opened up about her first 800m national appearance

Alica Schmidt opened up about competing in her first 800m at the German National Games, where she earned a fourth-place finish after clocking 2:09.90. The 26-year-old started the race with great momentum; however, she couldn't solidify her place in the leading pack during the final moments of the race.

A few days after this race, Schmidt rewatched her performance and made her feelings known in her YouTube video.

"It was a bit hectic because the relay was just after the 800. I have to say I'm a bit annoyed about the race. It was of course, totally different from what I would have expected or wanted the race to be. I'm just happy that I made it out healthy and I didn't get injured in the race. I have like a swollen knee, and it hurts a bit, but it shouldn't be something," she said.

She added:

"I knew that the 800m is a bumpy race, but this race and I watched it again. Yeah, I should have maybe made some better decisions. It was my fourth race over the 800, so, of course, I just have to gain experience."

Alica Schmidt also exuded pride in the German team as they booked a spot in the World Championships after producing a significant performance in the 4x400m relay race.

