The third day of the World Athletics Championships 2025 saw 12 athletes qualify for the Men's 1500m finals. Several top names, such as the defending champion, Josh Kerr, and the reigning Olympic champion, Josh Kerr competed in the semifinals held on Monday, September 15.

Hocker finished second in the second semifinals, behind Kenya's Reynold Cheruiyot. Cheruiyot and Hocker had a close contest as the Kenyan got the better of the latter by a margin of 0.03 seconds. However, after the conclusion of the race, Hocker faced a disqualification from World Athletics after Germany made an appeal, which stated that the American athlete pushed Robert Farken during the race, leading to a rule violation.

Hocker's countryman, Jonah Koech, qualified for the finals after finishing 5th in a run time of 3:36.89.Competing in the first semifinals of the race, the 2023 World champion, Kerr, finished second after clocking a run time of 3:35.53. He was defeated by a Dutch athlete, Niels Laros, who clocked 3:35.50. Despite the defeat, Kerr will be happy to book his place in the finals as he aims to clinch back-to-back World titles.

One of Kerr's major advantages in the finals will also be the absence of his arch-rival, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who faced elimination from the first round of the event. Kerr and Ingebrigtsen had a showdown in the finals last time around in Budapest, where the British athlete got the better of the latter.

On that note, let's know all the athletes who qualified for the men's 1500m finals, scheduled to take place on the fifth day of the World Athletics Championships 2025.

All athletes who qualified for the men's 1500m finals of the World Athletics Championships 2025

Jonah Koech qualified for the Men's 1500m finals at the World Championships in Tokyo (Image via: Getty)

Here is the complete list of the athletes who qualified for the 1500m finals after the semifinals held on the third day of the World Athletics Championships 2025:

Niels Laros, Netherlands- 3:35.50 Josh Kerr, Great Britain- 3:35.53 Jake Wightman, Great Britain- 3:35.56 Timothy Cheruiyot, Kenya- 3:35.61 Andrew Coscoran, Ireland- 3:35.65 Samuel Pihlstrom, Sweden- 3:35.71 Reynold Cheruiyot, Kenya- 3:36.64 Adrian Ben, Spain- 3:36.78 Isaac Nader, Portugal- 3:36.86 Jonah Koech, USA- 3:36.89 Neil Gourley, Great Britain- 3:36.93 Tshepo Tshite, South Africa- 3:36.93

When and where to watch the Men's 1500m finals of the World Athletics Championships 2025?

Jake Wightman qualified for the 1500m finals of the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo (Image via: Getty)

The Men's 1500m finals, which will be held on September 17, can be enjoyed by the fans in the United States through Peacock. Other options for the fans include NBC, CNBC, etc. Fans in Africa can enjoy the finals through Supersport Africa One.

