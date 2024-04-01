“All good. I’ll end his career in 3 weeks” - Carter Starocci reacts to Bo Nickal’s statement on Jordan Burroughs’ wrestling commentary

Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci reacted to UFC fighter Bo Nickal’s statement on Jordan Burroughs’ recent commentary. The 23-year-old wrestler claimed that he could destroy Burroughs’ career in the next '3 weeks'.

On March 23, Carter Starocci faced Ohio State's Rocco Welsh in the finale of the 174-pound match at the NCAA wrestling championships. Starocci, who was competing with an injured knee, managed to clinch his fourth NCAA title by defeating his opponent with 2-0 points.

Besides Starocci’s winning night, the championship witnessed a spat between Bo Nickal and Jordan Burrough on social media. The 2019 U-23 world champion, Nickal expressed his contempt towards six-time 74k world champion Burroughs' commentary on Starocci’s injury.

The 35-year-old stated on-air that Starocci’s opponents should take advantage of his injured knee. The comment could not impress Nickal. Regarding that incident, Nickal expressed his take on a conversation on his own YouTube channel:

"It's not his moment so why take a guy's fourth national title and you know one of the biggest moments in his career and make it about yourself to me, that's just it shows his character."

He also described Burroughs’ behavior as ‘freaking fraud':

"The thing that bothers me is that nobody sees this you know he always tries to act like an ambassador of the sport and oh you know congratulations to Penn State I'm so proud of you guys and what you're doing bro you're a freaking fraud."

Coming across Nickal’s statement, Carter Starocci shared the interview on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. He claimed that he could end Burroughs’ career in the upcoming week. Starocci wrote:

"All good . ’I’ll end his career in 3 weeks ."

Both Carter Starocci and Jordan Burroughs will be competing at the 74 KG weight class and the Olympic Trials in the upcoming three weeks.

The online spat between Bo Nickal and Jordan Burroughs during Carter Starocci’s performance

After Jordan Burroughs passed the comment on Carter Starocci’s injury, athlete Bo Nickal took to his X to start the online spat. He wrote:

“Really classy Jordan Burroughs as commentator saying you’d target Starocci’s injury in competition,” Nickal wrote. “Sad that you think that way and even if you do you should keep it to yourself it’s unprofessional. For all your accomplishments I’d expect more.”

Replying to Nickal’s statement, Burroughs asked him to ‘shut up':

“You punch guys in the face for a living. Shut up.”

Later on, Nickal told Burroughs that he should stick to his sport rather than performing commentary. Nickal also indicated that Burroughs could only talk about himself.

After this, Jordan Burroughs did not reply to his contemporary’s statements.

Instead, he congratulated Aaron Brooks and Carter Starocci on becoming four-time National Champions.