All you need to know about the AU Pro Volleyball Championship 2025: Format, teams and more explained

The AU Pro Volleyball Championship 2025 is a volleyball tournament that initially started in 2021, when it was known as Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball. The tournament is a part of the bigger umbrella of Athletes Unlimited that includes several other sports, such as basketball.

One of the primary features of the tournament is that the athletes participating in it get a major share of the revenue. The 2025 edition of the tournament is currently in action, with the first week concluding on October 6, and is being played in prominent locations such as Nebraska and Wisconsin.

With the second week due to start in a couple of days (October 9), let's understand the dynamics and format of the AU Pro Volleyball Championship in detail.

AU Pro Volleyball Championship 2025: Format of the League

The format of the competition is constituted in a way that entails both the individuality of the players and the team spirit as well. In total, 44 players compete in the tournament and are divided into 4 teams. The combination of the players representing these four teams changes every week after the drafts of that respective week.

Notably, the captain of these teams also changes every week, considering the top players from the leaderboard of the previous week. For example, the top 4 players who accumulate the most points through their respective teams' matches and individual performances last week will have the opportunity to lead the 4 teams next week.

The players can accumulate points through set victories and match victories, as well as individual performances featuring metrics such as kills, digs, blocks, and assists. The topmost player in the leaderboard with the most points after the conclusion of the four weeks will be the winner of the AU Pro Volleyball Championships. Several top players, such as Jordan Larson, Bethania De La Cruz, and Leah Edmond, have won the previous editions of the tournament.

AU Pro Volleyball Championship 2025: Teams and major players competing in the league

The teams competing in the tournament include Team Blue, Team Orange, Team Gold, and Team Purple. As mentioned above, the players and captains of these teams are not fixed. For the upcoming second week of the competition, Morgan Hentz, Natalia Valentin-Anderson, Jordan Thompson, and Claire Hoffman will lead Team Blue, Team Orange, Team Gold, and Team Purple, respectively.

Hentz is one of the top players competing in the league. The 27-year-old is one of the most experienced players in the circuit, having stints with teams such as Atlanta Vibe. 2020 Olympics gold medalists Jordan Thompson and Justine Wong-Orantes are the other veteran players who are part of this tournament. Besides, upcoming stars such as Brooke Nuneviller will also be seen in the 2025 edition of the AU Pro Volleyball Championship.

AU Pro Volleyball Championship 2025: Where to catch live action for the second week?

The second week of the tournament will be showcased across different streaming platforms for different matches. ESPN+, AWSN, BG Sports YouTube Channel (for Thailand viewers), and Fan Duel Sports Network are some of the sources through which the fans can enjoy live action for the second week of the tournament.

