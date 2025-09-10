"All respect lost"; "Disappointed and what a poor message" - Fans slam Ben Proud's Enhanced Games move

Fans on social media shared their reactions as British swimmer Ben Proud retired from traditional swimming to compete in the controversial Enhanced Games which starts in 2026. Proud, who is an Olympic silver medalist in the 50m freestyle, is recognized as one of Great Britain's best swimmers. His decision to compete in the Enhanced Games means he cannot compete in any traditional swimming events hosted by World Aquatics, the international swimming governing body.Ben Proud last competed at the World Championships in Singapore, where he won a silver medal in the 50m freestyle. Proud made his breakthrough in the sport when he won two gold medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, establishing himself as one of the rising stars in swimming. He went on to compete at the Paris Olympics in 2024, where he won a silver medal.Proud announced on Instagram that he would be competing in the Enhanced Games and retiring from traditional swimming. The Enhanced Games allows the use of performance-enhancing drugs for each athlete competing, with Proud saying he wants a new challenge. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany fans commented on the post and shared their reactions:&quot;All respect lost,&quot; a user wrote.&quot;As a top swimmer that other young up and coming swimmers look up to this is hugely disappointing. As a coach and parent of two young swimmers the world and I have consistently promoted clean sports at every level. So disappointed and what a poor message to send out to all inspiring young swimmers,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Really disappointing to see one of British Swimming’s most senior and influential athletes making such an irresponsible decision,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;I am so disappointed that you have made this decision,&quot; a user wrote.&quot;You said it right, you're doing this for yourself and yourself only,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;It’s disappointing but good luck man!&quot; a user wrote. Still taken from Proud's Instagram (Source: @benproudswim/Instagram)Still taken from Proud's Instagram (source: @benproudswim/Instagram)Ben Proud will be competing in the Enhanced Games, which starts on May 21, 2026. It will be hosted in Las Vegas, with him competing in the 50m Freestyle and the 50m Butterfly.Ben Proud will be missing out on the LA Olympics in 2028Ben Proud at Paris 2024 - Source: GettyAs a result of competing in the Enhanced Games, Ben Proud will not be competing at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, which is set to include the 50m butterfly event for the first time. Proud had this to say on the topic in an interview with the NY Times:&quot;I fully acknowledge that I am stepping away from Olympic success in 2028, but I haven’t had any regrets about that.&quot;Ben Proud also added that his close friends and family were supportive of his choice, with many giving him a very positive reaction.