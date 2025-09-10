  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Ready to move on and embrace something new"- Ben Proud makes major career announcement, joins Enhanced Games

"Ready to move on and embrace something new"- Ben Proud makes major career announcement, joins Enhanced Games

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Sep 10, 2025 15:58 GMT
World Aquatics Championships - Source: Getty
Ben Proud (Image via: Getty Images)

English swimmer Ben Proud has made a big career announcement as he is set to compete at the Enhanced Games. Notably, this event is slated to start next year and is built around allowing the athletes to use banned performance-enhancing drugs and compete.

Ad

Notably, for its virtues, the event has come under fire from several professional swimmers, such as Ariarne Titmus, in recent month. However, the 2024 Olympics silver medalist in the 50m freestyle event, Proud sees this event as a new opportunity to test the limits of his body.

Proud shared an Instagram post to announce his retirement from traditional swimming as he sets his sights on the Enhanced Games. Additionally, he also expressed his excitement at embarking on this new journey after achieving a lot on the traditional circuit. He wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I've reached a point where I feel deeply satisfied with everything I've achieved in my career. My heart is full of contentment and I know, I am ready to move on and embrace something new. That is why I will be retiring from traditional sport to compete in the Enhanced Games."
Ad

Ben Proud's retirement from traditional swimming means that the World Championships 2025 marked his last competition in the circuit. He won a bronze medal in the 50m freestyle event, finishing third behind Cameron McEvoy and Jack Alexy. Before this he also impressed at the GB Aquatics Championships where he clinched gold medals in the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly events.

Ben Proud made his feelings known about the legitimacy of the Enhanced Games

Ben Proud (Image via: Getty)
Ben Proud (Image via: Getty)

Ben Proud shared his opinion about the legitimacy of the Enhanced Games, especially due to the fact that it allows swimmers to consume substances. Proud is set to join the likes of Megan Romano and Kristian Gkolomeev in this endeavor.

Ad

Speaking about the event, Proud shared that in his opinion that the Enhanced Games are not hampering the legitimacy or sanctity of the sport, and he sees this just as a new opportunity to experience something different. He said (via the BBC):

"No. I think it opens up the potential avenue to excel in a very different way. I think realistically I've achieved everything I can, and now the Enhanced [Games] is giving me a new opportunity. I definitely don't think that's undermining a clean sport."

After Ben Proud's announcement, Great Britain Aquatics also expressed its disappointment with the former's decision to join the controversial Enhanced Games.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications