"Ready to move on and embrace something new"- Ben Proud makes major career announcement, joins Enhanced Games

English swimmer Ben Proud has made a big career announcement as he is set to compete at the Enhanced Games. Notably, this event is slated to start next year and is built around allowing the athletes to use banned performance-enhancing drugs and compete.Notably, for its virtues, the event has come under fire from several professional swimmers, such as Ariarne Titmus, in recent month. However, the 2024 Olympics silver medalist in the 50m freestyle event, Proud sees this event as a new opportunity to test the limits of his body.Proud shared an Instagram post to announce his retirement from traditional swimming as he sets his sights on the Enhanced Games. Additionally, he also expressed his excitement at embarking on this new journey after achieving a lot on the traditional circuit. He wrote:&quot;I've reached a point where I feel deeply satisfied with everything I've achieved in my career. My heart is full of contentment and I know, I am ready to move on and embrace something new. That is why I will be retiring from traditional sport to compete in the Enhanced Games.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBen Proud's retirement from traditional swimming means that the World Championships 2025 marked his last competition in the circuit. He won a bronze medal in the 50m freestyle event, finishing third behind Cameron McEvoy and Jack Alexy. Before this he also impressed at the GB Aquatics Championships where he clinched gold medals in the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly events.Ben Proud made his feelings known about the legitimacy of the Enhanced GamesBen Proud (Image via: Getty)Ben Proud shared his opinion about the legitimacy of the Enhanced Games, especially due to the fact that it allows swimmers to consume substances. Proud is set to join the likes of Megan Romano and Kristian Gkolomeev in this endeavor.Speaking about the event, Proud shared that in his opinion that the Enhanced Games are not hampering the legitimacy or sanctity of the sport, and he sees this just as a new opportunity to experience something different. He said (via the BBC):&quot;No. I think it opens up the potential avenue to excel in a very different way. I think realistically I've achieved everything I can, and now the Enhanced [Games] is giving me a new opportunity. I definitely don't think that's undermining a clean sport.&quot;After Ben Proud's announcement, Great Britain Aquatics also expressed its disappointment with the former's decision to join the controversial Enhanced Games.