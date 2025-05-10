Allie Sczech shares heartfelt gratitude to Baylor University as she transitions to Nebraska Volleyball

Star opposite hitter Allie Sczech recently shared her thoughts on moving on from Baylor University. She is set to join the decorated Nebraska Volleyball program under head coach Dani Busboom Kelly for the 2025 season.

Ad

Allie Sczech was one of the most notable players on the Baylor Bears women's volleyball team. Throughout her career at Baylor University, she was named to the All-Big 12 Rookie Team, All-Big 12 Second Team, and Preseason All-Big 12 team. In her junior season, she played in 31 matches, started 14 games, and concluded her season with 268 kills, 80 digs, and 72 blocks.

Through an Instagram post, the 6'4 phenom expressed her heartfelt gratitude for her former alma mater:

Ad

Trending

"To the best 3.5 years ever, thank you @bayloruniversity ! I couldn’t be more grateful the Lord led me to a school like this one! The people have made this place a home away from home and a place I will forever love!!! Now let’s master it!!! 🎓🤍"

Ad

She played for Team USA in the 2023 Pan American Cup, which was held in Nogales, Mexico, and won the gold medal. She played in two matches in the NCAA Tournament in 2024 and had a .508 hitting percentage, recording 4.13 kills per set. Before Baylor, she played with George Ranch High School and earned numerous achievements throughout her high school career.

Allie Sczech discloses reason behind sticking with Nebraska Volleyball amid change in coaching staff

Allie Sczech will continue her collegiate career with the Nebraska Volleyball program. She gave Baylor three seasons and will play her last one with Nebraska.

Ad

During an interview with Ana Bellinghausen on Hail Varsity, Sczech spoke about why she did not change her commitment to Nebraska despite the program undergoing changes to the coaching staff.

"I committed to Cook [John Cook] but I think that the legacy he's left at Nebraska is obviously one of a kind and Dani [Dani Busboom Kelly] I personally know from my recruiting process in the past and so her coming in was like 'Oh my gosh' for a second it was so like 'Oh don't leave but then it's oh my gosh like what a great opportunity' and I wouldn't want to play for anyone else to continue the legacy at Nebraska." She shared [0:43 onwards]

Ad

In 2020, the opposite hitter was named the District 20- 6a Offensive Player of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More