Allyson Felix, Lindsey Vonn and others react to two-time Olympic medal-winning figure skater Maia Shibutani's Gold Gala fit

Several top stars, such as Allyson Felix and Lindsey Vonn, expressed their reactions as American ice dancer Maia Shibutani shared glimpses of her time at the Gold Gala 2025. The event took place in Downtown Los Angeles on May 10.
Several top athletes around the world, including Felix and Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Suni Lee, graced this event along with Shibutani. A few days after the event, Shibutani shared some pictures from her Gold Gala appearance.
Her outfit in the event included a golden top and a black skirt. She wrote in her caption:
"Gold Gala 2025 💛 @goldhouseco"
US track and field legend Felix reacted to the post and dropped three emojis to express her love for Shibutani's post. She remarked:
"😍😍😍"
Vonn, with whom she represented United States at the 2018 Olympics, remarked:
"Woow"
"✨," commented her older brother ice dance partner Alex.
"Stunning," wrote former US gymnast Nastia Liukin.
Maia Shibutani and her older brother Alex are one of the most decorated ice dancing pairs in the United States. They won two bronze medals at the 2018 Olympic Games and have clinched several other laurels at events such as the World Championships and the US Nationals.
Maia Shibutani and her brother Alex on their decision to return to ice dancing
Maia Shibutani and her brother Alex made their feelings known after making their decision to return to ice dancing from the hiatus they took after the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. During this time, the former was also diagnosed with a kidney ailment.
In an interview, Shibutani expressed her gratitude for being able to stay fit to compete again and return to the sport after more than seven years. She said (via BBC):
"These past seven years have challenged and inspired us in ways we never expected. I'm so happy and grateful to be healthy and in a position to make the decision to return to the sport I love in this way."
Alex also stated that they have developed a new skill set and built various perspectives during this hiatus. He added further:
"Our experiences and the new skills we've developed during our time away from competition have brought us different perspectives and created some exciting new possibilities."
During the conversation, Maia Shibutani's brother, Alex, also remarked that he and his sister are not reluctant about anything and are enjoying their comeback journey.