Allyson Felix reacts as Venus Williams makes competitive tennis comeback at Washington Open 2025

Allyson Felix took to social media to share her reaction to Venus Williams' return to competitive tennis at the 2025 Washington Open. Williams, who took a break from tennis for over a year, returned and won both of her matches in singles and doubles respectively. She first competed in doubles, winning alongside Hailey Baptiste before going on to defeat Peyton Stearns to mark her first singles victory for the year.

Allyson Felix is considered as one of the greatest sprinters ever. She made her breakthrough on the international stage when she earned a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, aged just 18. Felix specialized in the 200m, 400m and relay events. She would go on to become the most decorated Olympic female in track and field history, winning 11 Olympic medals, with 7 of them being gold. Felix is also a 14-time World Champion, eventually retiring from the sport in 2022.

In a story on Instagram, Felix shared her reaction to Venus Williams' remarkable return at the Washington Open:

"👸🏾 @venuswilliams"

Still taken from Felix's Instagram (Source: @allysonfelix/Instagram)

Since retiring, Felix has focused on other ventures such as starting her own lifestyle brand and becoming a part of the IOC Athletes' Commission.

Allyson Felix on the time she met Kobe Bryant at the 2008 Olympics

Allyson Felix at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Allyson Felix recently revealed what her favourite Olympic memories were, including the time she met Kobe Bryant. According to ABC News, Felix said:

"For me it's the last -- it's just a culmination of everything, of all the hard work. In the end, so much of it was pushing for the medals, but it was actually like purpose and being a mother and all those things that when I got in the sport, I never would have dreamt of or imagined had the biggest impression on me. So I keep coming back to that final moment, and that's the one that sticks with me."

She recalled meeting Bryant at the 2008 Beijing Games, adding:

"He just casually strolled through, and I got to have the first time that I ever met him be this moment where you get to meet athletes that you've always admired. To me, it was just like, this is what the Olympics is about, because he was in there really taking in all the things."

Allyson Felix also recently made an appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of her documentary titled "She Runs the World".

