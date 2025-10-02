"Am I dreaming" - Jordan Chiles reacts to Times Square Billboard feature for cosmetics brand while in midst of DWTS season

Jordan Chiles has reacted to her feature on the Times Square Billboard for Hero Cosmetics amid her appearance on Season 34 of Dancing With The Stars. In June this year, she was announced as the global brand ambassador for the skincare brand.

In an earlier interview with the brand, she revealed her excitement about the new partnership and expressed her happiness at officially representing a brand she already used and trusted, including products like Mighty Patch.

The Paris Olympics gold medalist in the all-around team event, Jordan Chiles, shared glimpses from her recent Times Square billboard feature on her Instagram stories, captioning it:

“Am I dreaming Times Square @herocosmetics”

In addition, the 24-year-old also posted her feature on buses in Los Angeles as she got emotional about it. In another Instagram story, she wrote:

“And on buses in LA 🥹🫶”

Screenshot of Jordan Chiles’ Instagram stories. Credits - IG/jordanchiles

Chiles is currently performing on the stage of the Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) where she is partnered with choreographer and professional dancer Ezra Sosa. The show recently had their Week 3 where Chiles and Sosa performed a Tango on the TikTok night, which earned the duo their highest score on the show so far as they earned 24 out of 30.

Jordan Chiles opens up on balancing gymnastics training with UCLA Bruins and Dancing with the Stars commitments

Jordan Chiles at 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships. Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles shared how she balances her time between training with her UCLA Bruins teammates for the upcoming gymnastics season and rehearsing and performing on DWTS.

In an interview with People.com during her red carpet appearance for the InStyle and Delta’s Icons off the Runway: A Celebration of Style & Sport party held in September, she opened up on balancing both the commitments, stating:

“Yes, I'm doing UCLA and Dancing with the Stars at the same time, but I'm really excited. I'm really just enjoying the vibes...and just being me. I think the secret to balancing everything is really understanding myself and my body.”

She reflected on how she manages both commitments, noting that it requires effective time management. She also advised others juggling multiple responsibilities to plan their schedules carefully and prioritize self-care.

At the event, the USA gymnastics star donned a streetwear-inspired look styled by her sister. Chiles wore a white button-down shirt, layered with a cropped cream vest which had gold buttons. She paired it with high-waisted blue jeans that had comic book-style graphics.

