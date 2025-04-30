"Amazing human" - Former Nebraska volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez pens heartwarming birthday message for Huskers' basketball player

Ex-Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez wished a birthday to Huskers basketball player Allison Weidner. Rodriguez played in the Huskers program till 2024, capping her collegiate career as one of the most influential volleyball players.

Rodriguez has had one of the most successful trajectories in Nebraska Volleyball. She capped her career with 545 set assists, a record 1,897 digs, 73 service aces, and four AVCA All-American honors. Rodriguez's last court appearance was in the NCAA semifinals, where the Huskers faced off against Penn State but lost their chances to battle it out in the finals.

Ex-Nebraska Volleyball libero then turned professional with the League One Volleyball and recently concluded her rookie season. Now enjoying downtime, she turned her focus to Husker mate and basketball player, Allison Weidner, who celebrated her birthday on April 29, 2025.

Rodriguez shared a story with the redshirt junior and captioned:

"Happy 22nd Ason. So grateful Nebraska brought me to such an amazing human.. ily"

Ex-Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez wishes Weidner a birthday; Instagram - @lexi.rodriguez_

Weidner was out of the court for nearly two years, citing knee injuries. She returned in the 2024-25 season and resumed classes as a redshirt junior. She gained recognition as one of the most promising all-around athletes in state history, earning the Nebraska Women's Basketball Lifter of the Year in 2024. The Humphrey-born also won the Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership Award in 2025 and the Nebraska Women's Basketball Lifter of the Year in 2024.

Ex-Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known about winning the Huskers Female Athlete of the Year award

Rodriguez playing at Weekend With LOVB - Week 3 - Omaha - (Source: Getty)

Rodriguez has largely contributed to the Huskers' successes during her time as a student-athlete. In mark of respect to that, she received the Husker Female Athlete of the Year honor. Despite being absent from the ceremony, the former Nebraska Volleyball player recorded a video to thank her fans for their support.

"I just wanna say that I wish could be an attendance tonight, to celebrate all the athletes at our university. It's truly an honor to be considered for such an award, and of course, to receive it. There have been so many incredible athletes to have come through the University of Nebraska, and again, I'm just truly honored."

Rodriguez was instrumental in the Cornhuskers' runner-up finish at the NCAA Championships in 2021 and 2023. She became the AAU Sullivan Award Winner in the 2024-25 season and was a Honda Sport Award for Volleyball Finalist in 2024.

