Andi Jackson, Kendall Moriarty, and others react as Lexi Rodriguez pens a heartfelt message after first pro season with LOVB Omaha

Andi Jackson and Kendall Moriarty reacted to former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez penning a heartfelt note after the conclusion of her first pro season. Competing for LOVB Omaha, Rodriguez reached the finals of the league with her team, where they faced a 3-0 defeat against LOVB Austin.

Rodriguez didn't get enough minutes during this season, especially with the presence of elite liberos such as Justine Wong-Orantes, and primarily coming off the bench. She ended this 2025 LOVB season with 37 digs to her name.

After the conclusion of the season, the former Nebraska Volleyball captain shared a few glimpses from her time with the LOVB Omaha. She also penned a heartfelt message and expressed gratitude to be a part of the team and represent Nebraska again after representing the University of Nebraska for four years of her college.

Her former Huskers teammate, Jackson, reacted to the post and dropped a three-word reaction that read:

"You’re amazing!!!"

Nebraska basketball player Kendall Moriarty wrote:

"proud of you"

Maisie Boesiger chimed in:

"So proud of you bestie"

Moriarty, Jackson, and Boesiger's reaction to Rodriguez's post (Image via: Rodriguez's Instagram)

"big lex🥰🫶🏻 my favorite lil superstar," wrote LOVB Omaha teammate Lauren Stivrins.

Stivrins' reaction to Rodriguez's post (Image via: Rodriguez's Instagram handle)

Despite different disciplines, Lexi Rodriguez and Kendall Moriarty have an admirable friendship bond with each other.

Lexi Rodriguez makes her feelings known about her plans after first pro season

Lexi Rodriguez (Image via: Getty)

Lexi Rodriguez shed light on her plans after the conclusion of her first pro season with LOVB Omaha.

Rodriguez said that she doesn't just want to sit on the couch and rest, and is looking to work on a speedy recovery after the season. Additionally, she emphasized the importance of a fit and strong body in this sport of volleyball and said (via Yahoo.com):

"For me, it’s more about the physical aspect of things. Making sure that I'm not spending the whole time rotting on a couch, but that I'm doing active recovery. When you're going from season to season, you’ve got to try and keep your body as strong as possible because there's injuries and there's fatigue and all of that. I love going on walks, whether inside or outside."

Lexi Rodriguez didn't get enough time between her final collegiate year with the Huskers and her first pro season and speaking about this during the interview she said the one week between these two stints helped her a lot.

