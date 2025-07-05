Amid concerns about unpaid Grand Slam Track dues, Gabby Thomas raises her voice following viral video

Gabby Thomas has recently spoken out about the outstanding payment from the Grand Slam Track. The three editions of Grand Slam Track were held from April to May before the Los Angeles edition was cancelled.

According to reports, the league promised the athletes a total prize purse of $12.6 million. The winner of the event was supposed to be paid $100,000 per slam event, with the runner-up and second runner-up to have received $50,000 and $30,000, respectively. The athlete securing the last place at the event was also promised $10,000 per slam event. However, reportedly only appearance fees from the first meet have been paid to the athletes.

As per reports, the participants are yet to receive about $13 million. Thomas competed in the 200m and 400m at the Grand Slam Track Kingston, where she finished in first and second place, respectively. At the next edition in Miami, she settled in fourth place in the 100m with 10.97 seconds and dominated the 200m with 21.95 seconds.

She again settled in fourth and second place in the 100m and 200m at the Philadelphia edition. Although the American sprinter fell short of executing dominant performances consistently, she carried her powerful presence to every race. A video of Thomas from the race in Philadelphia, where fans were seen wildly cheering for her, went viral on TikTok from the Grand Slam Track's profile.

Understanding the hype she received on the viral video, Thomas demanded her due payment and wrote:

"So dope!! Pls pay me," Thomas wrote, adding a tear-eyed emoji.

Gabby Thomas shares an inspirational message for young athletes

Gabby Thomas at the University of Pennsylvania. (Photo by Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas recently shared an inspirational message for the young athletes, urging them to dream big and keep working towards it. She further highlighted that no dream is too big and that one's dream can inspire others.

"To the young girls and boys who might be watching believe in yourself. When I was young, I had big dreams too. Dreams that often times scared because I felt like they were too far away," Thomas said.

"Your dreams no matter how big they are, are valid. Dreaming big means going outside of your comfort zone. It means working hard even when nobody is watching and believing in yourself even when if feels hard. Remember your dreams can inspire others one day. So, Don’t hold back. be bold. be brave and dream big," she added.

Gabby Thomas became the most successful American track athlete at the Paris Games with three gold medals.

