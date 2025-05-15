Amid downtime from skiing, Mikaela Shiffrin soaks up the sun as she rocks yellow swimwear

Three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin has shared a glimpse of her donning yellow swimwear. The winningest competitive alpine ski racer of all time reflected on her day out at the beach.

Shiffrin was recently nominated to the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team for the 2025-26 season. A total of 49 athletes have been nominated for the team, and depending on the nomination acceptance and fulfillment of team requirements, the athletes will be named to the team in September 2025 as per the criteria, via US Ski and Snowboard. The 31-year-old alpine ski racer won her 101st World Cup race in the slalom event at the Women’s World Cup finals in Sun Valley. Idaho.

Through her Instagram post, the decorated athlete shared a glimpse of her day out at the beach, donning a yellow swimsuit and soaking up the sun. She mentioned,

"☀️"

Along with her Olympic feats, Mikaela Shiffrin has clinched fifteen World Championship medals, out of which eight are gold. Till now, the three-time Olympian has achieved 157 World Cup podium finishes. She holds sixteen globes: five overall crystal globes and eleven discipline titles.

Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on reaching historic career milestone

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - Source: Getty

Mikalea Shiffrin has achieved her World Cup wins in six disciplines: slalom, super-G, giant slalom, alpine combined, parallel slalom, and downhill events. She notched her 100th World Cup victory in the slalom event at Sestriere, Italy.

During her interview with SELF in February 2025, the athlete reflected on the significance of her career milestone, winning her 100th World Cup race.

"Flash forward to where we are now, and this is far beyond anything I had ever imagined for my career. I feel like nobody should have ever been in a position to be here in the sport, and I don’t know why I am."

She continued,

"I mean, I get it—hard work, a great team around me, all the tangible pieces that have built up to this moment. But if you think about it as a deeper, more philosophical question of, “Why me?” I couldn’t tell you. There’s a lot to be grateful for in this moment, and that’s what I’m feeling."

The Vail, Colorado, native is the youngest woman in history to clinch a World Championship and the youngest athlete in both categories to win an Olympic medal. She achieved the feat in the 2014 Sochi Olympics by winning the gold medal in the slalom race event.

