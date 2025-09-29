Andi Jackson’s boyfriend gets a cute threat from young fan amid Nebraska Volleyball team's match in 2025 season

Andi Jackson's boyfriend and baseball player, Isaac Wachsmann, received an adorable threat from a young fan during the latest match of the 2025 volleyball season. Jackson's team, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, played their latest match on Saturday, September 27, against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Maintaining their winning streak, the Cornhuskers prevailed over their opponent, registering an impressive 25-14, 27-25, 25-14 win in front of 8,477 people. Jackson played a significant role in the victory, attaining nine kills on .800 hitting.

Following this match, the middle blocker encountered an adorable situation with a young fan, who designed a placard cutely threatening Jackson's boyfriend, Wachsmann. The card read:

"Andi's boyfriend, call me."

The player uploaded a picture of this adorable moment on her Instagram story and penned a message for her boyfriend that read:

"Got some competition @isaac.wachsmann😅😅"

Jackson frequently shares adorable updates with the baseball player on her social media and once uploaded a picture with him ahead of his team, Xavier University's game in Omaha. Taking to her Instagram story, she posted a picture posing beside him and added a three-word caption that read:

"@xubase in omaha😄😄"'

Outside of her personal endeavors, Jackson was recently announced as the captain of the Nebraska volleyball team, along with Bergen Reilly and Rebekah Allick.

Andi Jackson makes her feelings known about Nebraska volleyball's culture and representing women's sports

Andi Jackson recently spoke to the BigTen Netowrk following her team's match against the Akron Zips at Memorial Stadium. She fielded questions about the ins and outs of her experience being a part of this match, which witnessed a record-setting crowd of 92,003 fans.

Opening up about her feelings on how much she liked playing for the Nebraska volleyball team and highlighting the team's culture, she said:

“I'm so incredibly grateful. We talked about it all the time on our team. Just the platforms that we have here at Nebraska, we do not take them for granted. Obviously, people mean it when they say there's no place like Nebraska. So first of all we're so grateful for that."

"It's so incredible and getting to represent it. I'm super grateful but it's just such an honor getting to represent not only women's volleyball but just women's sports as a whole and have such a big platform and try to empower younger athletes to also go and be great and just set high standards," Andi Jackson added.

Andi Jackson will next be competing for her team on October 3 against Penn State at the University Park.

