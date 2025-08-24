"We want it to be an open, collaborative space" - Andi Jackson shares true feelings after being named Nebraska Volleyball captain

Nebraska Volleyball player Andi Jackson recently made her feelings known on being named the team captain. Jackson, along with junior Bergen Reilly and senior Rebekah Allick, was selected as one of the two captains of the side for the 2025 season.

She played her first game as the captain during the AVCA First Serve clash against Pittsburgh on Friday. She registered an impressive performance during the game, securing 10 kills for her side in this season opener and helping her team to a 3-1 win.

Speaking in an interview after the game, Jackson expressed her gratefulness for being appointed as one of the captains, but also remarked that this doesn't take away anything from other players on the team. Additionally, Jackson also mentioned that she is looking to collaborate and is open to discussions with other players. She said (via Hail Varsity, 9:12 onwards):

"I'm super grateful, it's definitely a super special thing on our team, but I think what makes our team so special is that we're very much player-led, and so we talked about it with the coaches. Obviously, we named three captains, but that doesn't take away from the team at all."

"We really want it to be an open, collaborative space, and so I'm super grateful and humbled to be in that position, but at the same time, I want it to be open and open for collaboration."

During the conversation, Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson further shared that besides the leaders, other crucial players on the team have major responsibilities too on the court.

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson opens up about her improvement on serves

Nebraska Volleyball player wearing No.15 (Image via: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson shared her thoughts on working on her serves in the pre-season and her aspiration to fit in that role during the 2025 season. Speaking in an interview after the alumni game, Jackson shared that it is a dream for a middle blocker like her to serve in games.

She further added that she has worked very hard on learning new techniques with her coach during the pre-season. She said (via Hail Varsity, 4:35 onwards):

"It's exciting, I think it's every middle's dream to serve. So, it's really exciting to be in this position. I have worked really hard in it and this summer, I have worked on new techniques."

Notably, Andi Jackson had a good game for Nebraska Volleyball during the alumni game, where she had 11 kills to her name.

