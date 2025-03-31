Andi Sullivan, Mallory Pugh Swanson and others send love to Alex Morgan as former USWNT star welcomes second child

Former professional soccer great, Alex Morgan, recently announced the birth of her second child, Enzo, with former soccer player Servando Carrasco through her Instagram post. Personalities such as Andi Sullivan, Mallory Pugh Swanson, Ali Krieger, Kelley O'Hara, Sebastian Lletget and Michelle Wie West shared their thoughts on the post.

Alex Morgan is an elite soccer player who last played as a striker in the National Women's Soccer League team, San Diego Wave FC. Through her Instagram post, the former soccer player revealed the birth of her second child, Enzo. The couple also has a four-year-old daughter named Charlie. She wrote:

“Soaking it all up right now. Welcome to the world baby Enzo🩵”

Morgan's Instagram post attracted responses from well-known personalities. The US National Team member and midfielder of the Washington Spirit, Andi Sullivan, shared:

“Much love and congrats!”

Chicago Stars FC forward and member of the US National Team, Mallory Pugh Swanson, remarked:

“Congrats yall ♥️♥️♥️”

Two-time FIFA World Cup winner, former soccer icon Ali Krieger also expressed:

“OMGGGG!! Congrats! Sending you four so much love and can’t wait to meet baby Enzo🥰❤️”

Olympic gold medalist and former soccer icon Kelley O'Hara, wrote:

“Left foot already looks lucky!!”

Sebastian Lletget, midfielder for FC Dallas of Major League Soccer, also added:

“😍❤️congrats guys!”

Professional golf star Michelle Wie West wrote:

“ENZO!!!!!”

Screenshot of athletes' comments on Alex Morgan's Instagram post | Credits: IG/alexmorgan13

Before joining NWSL, the three-time Olympian Alex Morgan played with West Coast FC, California Storm, Pali Blues, Western New York Flash, and Seattle Sounders Women.

Alex Morgan shares thoughts on her life after retirement

Alex Morgan at the North Carolina Courage v San Diego Wave FC - Source: Getty

Alex Morgan is a former soccer superstar who played for the US National Team and clinched a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. She earned multiple accolades throughout her decorated career. During her December 2024 interview with ESPN FC’s Ali Krieger, Morgan disclosed her thoughts on adjusting to life after her career. She shared [2:33 onwards]:

“The first couple of weeks after it was kind of a lot at once but then also nothing because I had been working on my foundation... so I was busy with that. I also have gotten into venture a lot more, so I was looking at a lot of deals, so in that way, I was busy.”

She continued:

“I mean, the routine and everything was like totally thrown off... The structure was a little different, but I think after a few weeks, I kind of like got the hang of it and because I had like all these things that I had continued even though soccer stopped.”

She served as the captain of the US national team and co-captain with soccer icons such as Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Lindsay Horan.

