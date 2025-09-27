Ariarne Titmus and her boyfriend enjoy Snoop Dogg's performance at AFL grand final 2025

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus took to social media to share a glimpse of her time at the Australian Football League (AFL) Grand Final 2025, where rapper Snoop Dogg performed as the headline musical act. Titmus attended the final alongside her boyfriend, Mack, and rocked a stylish red top and black pants. The final was hosted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with the Brisbane Lions defeating the Geelong Cats.

Ariarne Titmus has been on a break from competitive swimming since participating at the Paris Olympics last year, where she won four Olympic medals, adding to her impressive resume. Titmus recently made an appearance at the Brownlow Medal, where she turned heads by wearing a red gown. She attended this event alongside her boyfriend Mack, as well.

Titmus shared glimpses of Snoop Dogg's performance at the AFL Grand Final, as well as a photo of her alongside Mack on her Instagram stories:

"GF Fit check @viktoriaandwoods Go Lions 🦁,"

Still taken from Titmus' Instagram (Source: @ariarnetitmus/Instagram)

Ariarne Titmus did not compete at the World Aquatics Championships this year and is choosing to focus her efforts on the LA Olympics in 2028.

Ariarne Titmus: "I just knew that after Paris, I needed some time away"

Titmus mader her feelings known on taking a break from competitive swimming - Source: Getty

Ariarne Titmus previously discussed the reason why she chose to take a break after the Paris Olympics. In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Titmus said:

"I’ve always said that I was going to take a 12-month break off the back of Paris. That’s something that I discussed with Dean and Rohan before the Paris Olympics. I just knew that after Paris, I needed some time away. I’ve been on the national team since I was 16, and I just needed a bit of a break mentally from the intensity of the sport."

"For me, there’s no point racing when I’m not going to be able to perform at my best or near my best. When you’re at the tail-end of your career, the Olympics just become so much more important. I’ll be going back to training to be able to gear up for LA. It’s the Olympic Games that now my eyes are on."

Ariarne Titmus is enjoying her time off, most recently sharing a glimpse of her first-ever ski trip in New Zealand.

