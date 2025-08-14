Ariarne Titmus gets emotional after receiving heartwarming messages from young fans amid ongoing tour

Ariarne Titmus expressed her feelings about receiving special messages from fans during her recent school tour. The Australian has been on a break from swimming since her Paris Olympics campaign.Titmus was last seen on the waters during the 2024 Summer Games, where she clinched four Olympic medals, including two gold and two silver. Shortly after this feat, she announced her break from swimming to gear up for the 2028 Olympic Games. However, despite this hiatus, the swimmer has found one way or another to stay connected with her fans.Shortly after being a part of the World Aquatics Championships as a commentator, Titmus recently embarked on a tour with the recipients of the 'Tasmanian of the Year' award, where she interacted with her young fans. Most recently, she visited some of the schools on the East Coast, where she received an overwhelming message from one of her fans that turned her emotional. Expressing her feelings about the note, she shared a picture of the handwritten letter she received on her Instagram story and penned a small note that read:&quot;🥹🥹🥹 on the East Coast visiting schools today. These messages melt my heart,&quot; wrote Ariarne Titmus.Titmus' Instagram storyA few days before this, Titmus also shared her thoughts on witnessing the pool where she grew up swimming being named after her. She shared a picture with the pool's name, which read, 'City of Launceston Leisure and Aquatics Centre-Ariarne Titmus Competition Pool.'Ariarne Titmus made her feelings known about her new role at the 2025 World Aquatics ChampionshipsSince Ariarne Titmus has taken a break from swimming, she didn't compete in the 2025 World Aquatics Championships; however, she made sure she was a part of the competition. The Aussie picked up a new role as a commentator with the Wide World of Sports this year, and amid the championships, she opened up about her experience of the new role.She shared pictures from the newsroom on Instagram and penned a note in the caption, revealing that although it was challenging for her, she still had fun and learned a lot during this opportunity.&quot;A very different looking World Championships for me this year! But it was still certainly a challenge that I had a lot of fun with and learnt as much as I could as the week went on. Thank you to the team at @wwos for giving me this opportunity and making me feel like I’m a part of the family straight away 🫶 We all couldn’t have got through this week without your guidance and support,&quot; wrote Ariarne Titmus.&quot;Little Arnie still pinches herself that she’s in the comm box with @giaan.rooney and @ian.thorpe ❤️ Along with @mathewjthompson and @cate_campbell on deck in Singapore, you have been the best bunch to work with. This was the first time in a long time where I’ve been able to truly watch the swimming and enjoy it,&quot; she added.Here is the complete caption: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAriarne Titmus recently reacted sweetly to one of her iconic moments from her Paris Olympics campaign.